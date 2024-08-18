Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wale and Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wale and Pusha T are cooking up new music. On Wednesday (July 23) night, the “Ambition” rapper teased “Damage Control,” their upcoming single produced by Don Cannon.

In the promotional clip, Wale sent the unreleased MP3 to a group chat, where Anthony Edwards — listed as his nickname “Ant-Man” in the thread — reacted, “Say less.” The basketball player’s brother and rapper bdifferent sent two fire emojis, while Cannon dropped a couple of fuel pump emojis. Shortly after, the NBA star added Pusha T to the conversation.

“Damage Control,” which is set to arrive on Friday (July 25), will be released via Culture Jam. In the meantime, see the promotional post below.

Culture Jam, for anyone unfamiliar, is a creative studio founded by Eesean Bolden. The company has previously recruited artists like Lay Bankz, Saweetie and Flo Milli for last year’s WNBA playoff anthem, “Pretty Girls Cry Too.” More recently, bdifferent and Skilla Baby dropped “Late Bloomer” in February, which will appear on Culture Jam’s upcoming project, Legend In My Hood.

Judging by the artwork for “Damage Control,” it's likely the collaboration between Wale and Pusha T will also make its way onto the LP. “Co-producing this project has been an incredible experience, and it’s special to get to work with my brother,” Edwards said in a press release. “We have always pushed each other to be great in what we do, and this project brings our worlds together in a way that’s really dope.”

Pusha T is currently coming off of Clipse’s comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. The Pharrell Williams-produced project contained tracks like “So Be It,” “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “The Birds Don’t Sing.” The duo will be touring the project starting in August.