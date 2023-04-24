Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skilla Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Skilla Baby is making serious moves, but don’t get it twisted — he’s not just here for the glitz and glam. During a live taping of “Big Facts” at 2024 REVOLT WORLD, the Detroit native made it clear that he's thinking long-term. This isn’t about quick cash or instant fame for him; it’s about leaving a legacy and creating a lasting impact in the game. That’s why he’s bringing in none other than Teyana Taylor to take over as his creative director.

“I just pay attention to what can take me to the next level,” he said during the interview. Skilla is not afraid to admit that he can’t do it all on his own, and that’s exactly why he’s looking to Taylor. “I see she’s worked with a lot of people, and I see her creative direction. It takes people uphill. I’ve never seen nobody decline on her time.”

The A Thousand and One actress is no stranger to wearing multiple hats in the industry. From her music career to directing for artists like Lil Baby and Summer Walker, she’s got an eye for bringing out the best in others. Skilla’s decision to work with her shows that he’s not just trying to churn out hits — he’s focused on the bigger picture. The rapper wants to elevate his artistry, stage presence and overall brand, which is something not every artist is willing to invest in.

“Everybody [isn’t going to] take that step to be like, ‘Alright, I need creative direction... I’m not that creative,’” he explained. The young star is choosing to build a foundation that lasts with someone who understands the importance of crafting a full experience, from visuals to stage presence. “Some people just want the money and notoriety,” he added.

Beyond being a flex, his collab with Taylor is a smart move, too. The singer is known for her meticulous eye and ability to push artists to the next level. Skilla’s awareness of this shows he’s playing chess while others are still figuring out checkers. The rap game is full of people chasing viral moments, but Skilla is after something that’ll keep his name ringing for years.

In a world where artists often prioritize fame over artistry, the “Icky Vicky Vibes” creator’s decision to work with Taylor is a recipe for something special. With her creative direction guiding him, this partnership is bound to be one to watch. In an industry as fast-paced as Hip Hop, this is how you stay winning.