Key Takeaways:

These tracks bring a fresh twist to holiday music, blending R&B and Rap with Gen Z’s emotional and cultural lens.

From slow jams to turn-up anthems, the playlist reflects how today’s artists celebrate the season.

The list offers a mix of nostalgia, new energy, and real-life vibes that go beyond traditional carols.

The holidays often mean spending time with the people you love, opening gifts, and throwing on your favorite Christmas songs in the background. And as much as we love the classics, there is way more to holiday playlists than Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Donny Hathaway's “This Christmas.”

There are plenty of newer holiday songs from many of our favorites across Hip Hop and R&B, and sometimes both at once. GloRilla and Kehlani came together for “Xmas Time,” while Chance the Rapper and Jeremih showed how well the genres blend on their Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama album. The good news is, there’s a lot more where that came from.

Ahead, take a listen to 15 rap and R&B holiday songs that Gen Z will love, courtesy of artists like Lil Nas X, GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, and more.

1. “Call On Christmas” by Coco Jones

All of Coco Jones’ songs carry a sort of romantic feel to them, but "Call On Christmas" is pretty on the nose. After breaking up with her special someone right before the holidays, she’s left wondering why he still hasn’t reached out to fix things.

“This holiday used to be our thing / I know that you remember,” she sings. “This is the perfect chance / To get back right with me.” Luckily, if you love “Call On Christmas,” Jones released an entire EP of holiday music, appropriately titled Coco By The Fireplace.

2. “Xmas Time” by GloRilla and Kehlani

Kehlani and GloRilla were like marshmallows in hot chocolate on “Xmas Time,” sharing what they’re grateful for and how they give back during the holidays. “Happy holidays to you and all of your relations / And happy holidays to our folks that couldn't make it, yeah,” the Memphis native rapped. Nothing like these two to get you in a festive mood!

3. “HOLIDAY” by Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X transformed into Santa Claus in his “HOLIDAY” music video. Across the Tay Keith and Daytrip-produced track, he rides through the night in a futuristic sleigh — a Dodge Challenger SRT splashed in Christmas-red — with robotic reindeer leading the way. The lyrics aren’t especially festive, but the visuals more than carry the holiday spirit.

4. “Christmas In Toronto” by Mariah the Scientist

For anyone holding on through a complicated relationship during the holiday season, Mariah the Scientist’s “Christmas In Toronto” is the perfect companion. “Made memories no Audemars Piguet cannot replace / And it was sweet, but leaves the most bitter taste,” she sings on the chorus.

5. “Lonely Christmas” by Bryson Tiller, Justin Bieber, and Poo Bear

Bryson Tiller enlisted Justin Bieber and Poo Bear for “lonely christmas,” a more stripped-down cut where all three artists work through heartbreak and the sting of spending the season away from the people they love most. Who knows — Tiller and Biebs on the same song might be the cure for the holiday blues.

6. “This Christmas” by Chris Brown

Is there any genre Chris Brown doesn’t sound incredible in? We seriously doubt it. On “This Christmas,” the R&B singer took Donny Hathaway’s beloved holiday classic and gave it a little zhuh for 2007’s This Christmas, a film he also starred in. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel to make something great.

7. “I Want You This Christmas” by Saweetie

While we may not have the pleasure of waking up to Saweetie on Christmas morning, she did give us the next best thing: “I Want You This Christmas.” On the Dear Big Santa single, the self-proclaimed Icy Girl raps about giving her partner “king type treatment,” complete with back rubs, five-star cooking, and a trip to the South Pole.

8. “I Am the Grinch” by Tyler, The Creator

Released as a part of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch soundtrack, Tyler, The Creator stepped into the role of everyone’s favorite — or least favorite — big green menace who lives to ruin Christmas. Throughout the song, the rapper referenced Whoville, mentioned Cindy Lou Who, and showed love to Max, the Grinch’s loyal little companion.

9. “K for Christmas” by Lil Mosey

Somebody should probably let Lil Mosey’s detractors know he got a “K for Christmas,” along with $100,000 and good company to enjoy Santa’s big day with. Released as a loose single before the holidays, the “Blueberry Faygo” hitmaker has his own way of celebrating the festive season.

10. "Alone for Christmas” by Ty Dolla $ign and Kiana Ledé

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people apart and keeping plenty of us away from home cooking, Ty Dolla $ign made it clear just how much he hates being “Alone for Christmas” on his 2020 duet with Kiana Ledé. It's one of the better collaborations on Atlantic Records’ Still Home For The Holidays album, which also featured DRAM, Trey Songz, and Ayanis.

11. “St. Brick Intro” by Gucci Mane

“It's the middle of December, she pulled up in a skirt / Santa Claus of the hood / I pull up with the work,” Gucci Mane raps on “St. Brick Intro.” 2016 was a great year for rap, and especially for Guwop, who was released from prison several months before dropping The Return of East Atlanta Santa.

12. “Stranger at the Table” by Chance the Rapper and Jeremih

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama is the pinnacle of holiday albums, in our opinion. There are plenty of great songs on it, but “Stranger at the Table” stands out for one main reason: Jeremih interpolating the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” on the chorus.

13. “Reason for the Season” by Caleb Gordon

Caleb Gordon thanks the man upstairs for both the good and the bad times on his reflective “Reason for the Season,” in which he references Jack Frost and Frosty the Snowman. “We gon' celebrate all of the wins / With my family, brothers, and twins / I can't wait for November to end / And do it again like,” he raps over the two-minute offering.

14. “MERRY NOTHIN” by Jessie Reyez

Maybe Christmas isn’t going the way you expected. On "MERRY NOTHIN," Jessie Reyez sings about standing alone under the mistletoe and dreading holiday music because she doesn’t have anyone to share the season with. “Santa Claus ain't real / He's fake just like most people,” she confesses. It’s perfectly fine to feel a little Grinch-y when December doesn’t live up to what you hoped for.