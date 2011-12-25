Image Image Credit Screenshot from GloRilla and Kehlani’s “Xmas Time” video Image Alt Kehlani and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla and Kehlani are bringing in the holiday spirit with their latest release, “Xmas Time.” At midnight on Friday (Dec. 13), the pair shared their holiday-themed single and surprisingly, first-ever collaboration.

In the accompanying video, Kehlani, draped in a fur-trimmed leather jacket, sang an ethereal chorus about “moments like this with my family.” Meanwhile, GloRilla, who wore all-white for the occasion, looked back on her Christmases growing up and thanked her parents for having “birthed a baddie.”

“It's that time of the year to get exactly what you wishin'/ It's time to be around all the ones that keep you lifted/ It's time for all the hugs and the mistletoe kisses/ Not me 'cause I'm a P, but good luck with your missus/ This as merry as I'm gettin’,” she opened the record’s first verse.

GloRilla and Kehlani have had no shortage of milestones throughout the year, with both artists having toured and released two projects. In October, the Memphis star shared her long-awaited debut album, GLORIOUS. The 15-song effort was propelled by the T-Pain-assisted “I LUV HER,” “HOW I LOOK” with Megan Thee Stallion and the summer anthem “TGIF.”

GloRilla opened 2024 strong with “Yeah Glo!” and “Wanna Be” — her first of three collaborations with Megan to date — both of which found their way onto April’s Ehhthang Ehhthang. The CMG rapper and her Houston contemporary later hit the road for their “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

Kehlani, on the other hand, unveiled their Grammy-nominated CRASH in June, preceded by singles like “After Hours” and “Next 2 U.” Additional contributions came from Omah Lay, Jill Scott and Young Miko. Reflecting on the project, the singer described it as their “most free, most fun, most loud, most fueled” self.

By August, just a few weeks before their global trek, Kehlani released While We Wait 2. It welcomed guest appearances from FLO, Lucky Daye, Vince Staples and DESTIN CONRAD, to mention a few.