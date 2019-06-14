Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt King Von Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In his short tenure in the spotlight, nothing seemed capable of dimming King Von’s star. The Chicago rapper seemingly blew up out of nowhere with 2018’s “Crazy Story,” which was arguably the greatest breakthrough in drill music. He then went on to have one of the most captivating runs since hometown heroes like Chief Keef and Lil Durk.

King Von held his foot on gas with Grandson, Vol. 1, home to “F**k Yo Man” and the aptly titled “H**s Ain’t S**t.” Then came 2020’s “Took Her To The O” — the record that proved his earlier success was no fluke. Unfortunately, that’s the same year drill lost one of its most promising stars; the rapper was shot and killed during a deadly altercation outside of a nightclub in Atlanta.

Much like his “Evil Twins” collaborator Lil Durk, King Von had layers that didn’t always make it into his music or the persona fans thought they knew. Beneath the surface was someone a lot more complex. With that in mind, here are 10 facts you may or may not know about the What It Means To Be King artist.

1. His Nickname “Grandson” Originated From Jail

There were plenty of rumors about the origin of King Von’s nickname, “Grandson,” which also became the title of his second posthumous album. The moniker even sparked speculation that he might’ve been the grandson of Black Disciples founder David Barksdale, otherwise known as King David. According to the rapper himself, though, the name came from his time behind bars.

“I’m in a cell with a n**ga that’s 80. I gotta take him to lunch. I don’t even know this man, but he’s in my cell,” King Von detailed on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.” He added, “I’m in jail, you see what I’m saying, but I’m his grandson.”

2. He Loved Reading Books And Even Wanted To Write One

It’s not hard to imagine that the same person who made “Crazy Story” could write a book. In October 2020, King Von told XXL he enjoyed reading “The Cartel,” “Twilight,” and works by activist and author Sister Souljah. “I want to write a book for sure. I just don’t know what it’s about, though. I think I got to write a tell-all book and just release it when I die,” he shared. As fate would have it, he left too soon to make good on that promise.

3. He Went To High School With G Herbo

Chicago might be the third-largest city in the country, but rap has a way of making the world feel small. Long before the fame, King Von and G Herbo attended Hyde Park Academy High School at the same time — though they were in different grades. Their natural neighborhood chemistry came through loud and clear on “On Yo A**,” “Facetime” and “Real Oppy,” among other records.

4. He Was A Huge LeBron James Fan

Who wouldn’t be a huge fan of the greatest to ever do it, LeBron James? King Von clearly was. His 2020 mixtape, Levon James, even paid tribute to the NBA legend; however, he swapped the basketball legend’s iconic “23” jersey for “64,” a nod to the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, better known as O’Block. King Von did the homage justice with surefire cuts like “Took Her To The O,” “Down Me” and the YNW Melly-assisted “Rollin.”

“Damn, rest easy, Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and storytelling,” the basketball legend tweeted following the “Don’t Play That” creator’s passing. “The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family.”

5. He Shot The Music Video For “Demon” A Month Prior To His Death

As one of the final visuals filmed before his death in November 2020, “Demon” was shot in collaboration with DrewFilmedIt and Joan Pabon. In an interview with REVOLT, Pabon recalled how they “put together a short film to match the storyline” just a month before the artist was killed. The track itself saw King Von giving a first-person account of someone opening fire on Whitey, a close friend of his, while he was in the store.

6. Calboy Is His Cousin

That’s right, King Von is related to “Envy Me” hitmaker Calboy. Before his passing, the two joined forces on “Brand New” from the Calumet City native’s Long Live the Kings.

7. He Briefly Attended South Suburban College

Contrary to what the internet might have you believe, school is actually something to be proud of. Some of rap’s sharpest pens, like J. Cole and Megan Thee Stallion, have college degrees to show for it. Unfortunately, King Von didn’t make it quite that far, partly due to getting locked up. However, he did take a few classes at South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois.

8. King Von Owned His Masters

In music, maybe more than any other industry, ownership is a very big deal. Thankfully, King Von passed away with his royalties intact, meaning most — if not all — of the money goes directly to his family and three children. “He owns all his masters. He wasn’t an artist [who] sold his publishing, so everything belongs to him,” 100K Track told DJ Akademiks days after the rapper died. “It’s a blessing from God because his kids and his family will be good for the rest of [their lives].”

9. He Was “Very Competitive,” Especially When Playing NBA2K

Like a lot of Hip Hop artists, King Von had hoop dreams long before he picked up a mic, and that love for the game carried over to NBA2K. According to 100K Track, the late musician was “raw” and “very competitive,” so much so that the video game ended up being one of his favorite pastimes on the road. “He beat me one time, I beat him one time. We had a little rivalry,” the artist's manager told REVOLT.

10. He Allegedly Spent A Lot Of Time In The Streets

If there was ever doubt that King Von was living what he rapped, a quick trip to YouTube might change your mind. The platform is flooded with conspiracy theorists connecting his lyrics and Instagram Lives to real-life killings, including Trap Lore Ross’ viral “King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer” video, which has amassed well over 15 million views.

The nearly 3 ½-hour documentary-like video attempted to connect the Chicago rapper to the deaths of Lil Marc, Gakirah “K.I.” Barnes and the 2019 shooting that resulted in both him and Lil Durk being charged. However, whether those theories hold any truth is something King Von took to the grave.