Nicki Minaj is pursuing a college degree, she confirmed on Sunday (Oct. 11) night alongside the upcoming return of her Student of the Game initiative.

“Barbz, as you may recall, two days ago, I mentioned me getting a college degree and that I’d share more on the major and other details at a later time,” the “FTCU” artist wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to also mention that I plan on resuming my Student of the Game charity for Barbz who need help with college. [More] info [to] come.”

In 2017, Minaj gave out thousands to cover student loans and tuition fees, with her even paying for a $2,000 Wacom tablet for the last of over a dozen recipients. She officially launched the Student of the Game college fund the following year.

It’s also worth mentioning that many of Hip Hop’s leading ladies are proud college graduates. Megan Thee Stallion is a Texas Southern University alumni, while Saweetie and Lady London earned their degrees from the University of Southern California and Howard University, respectively.

Minaj’s Student of the Game announcement came with a bit of shade for her critics. When a fan joked that people would claim she mentioned charity work as a result of getting “dragged” online, the Queen rapper responded, “Imagine never knowing you got dragged [though].”

She went on to say, “[The] only thing I [saw] dragged was when mofos dragged [their] a** to my sold-out headlining record-breaking world tour.” Notably, Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” became the highest-grossing arena run by a woman in Hip Hop, with over $2 million generated at each of its packed-out shows.

Music-wise, the Grammy nominee is expected to release Pink Friday 3 sometime in the future. She revealed that the project will replace her now-scrapped deluxe version of Pink Friday 2.