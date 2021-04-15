Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images Image Alt Redman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Redman is one of the most legendary rappers in the genre. He and Method Man are known for their comical yet grimy bars that captivated fans in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Coming off the heels of the anniversary celebration of their debut album, he is keeping up the steam with a fire new headlining performance at Red Bull BC One’s cypher event on Sept. 28 in Venice, California.

Redman is a major affiliate of Wu-Tang Clan, a group that has inspired the likes of A$AP Rocky, Drake, and many more. His group member Method Man has rejuvenated his career with acting performances, most notably in 50 Cent’s Power Book series. Redman also had a short yet impactful stint on the show.

Since 2004, Red Bull BC One has held 20 World Finals in major cities worldwide and has organized more than 85 qualifiers, cyphers, and camps in 35 locations, states their site. Thousands of breakers battle in the competition for the chance to earn a spot in the Red Bull BC One World Final. Their viral videos create memorable moments and have even led some of their performers to the Olympics.

According to a press release from Red Bull, “A hub to some the most transfixing street performers, the sunny backdrop of Venice Beach will welcome the nation’s best breakers to battle it out with one goal in mind – winning the illustrious National Championship crown and advancing to the global stage representing the U.S at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in December.”

After performing at the 2024 Summer Jam in New York, Redman’s partner Method Man explained, “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

The lineup featured new notable acts like Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, and others that do not necessarily share the same audience as Meth and Red.