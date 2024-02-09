Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto and Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite both artists saying the tension between them doesn’t run deep, Latto took a swipe at Ice Spice during Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts Auditions” on Tuesday (Sept. 10).

An up-and-coming artist found herself under fire after Latto likened her lackluster performance to that of the “Princess Diana” hitmaker. She humorously said, “It gives me Ice Spice, probably. It was like, ‘I’m so cute, grah.’”

The clip made its rounds on social media on Wednesday (Sept. 11), and their respective fan bases had a lot to say. “Why keep mentioning someone, then say it’s no beef?” one Instagram user questioned underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost. Another person claimed, “She’s so obsessed with her, like OMG! Let it go! Y’all both [are] flops [right now]. Collab and break the internet, or just leave her alone.”

“I don’t see y’all calling Latto a ‘bully’ every time she [comes] for Ice Spice when [sis doesn’t seem] worried ‘bout her,” someone wrote elsewhere. See more reactions below.

The friction between the pair started back in 2023. During a red carpet event, Billboard asked Latto to finish the lyrics to Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom,” but she unfortunately couldn’t. Fans quickly speculated that her confusion was intentional shade.

Since then, they’ve traded subs on “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Sunday Service,” the latter of which appeared on Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea in addition to a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli.

However, during her July cover story with Billboard, Latto turned down the idea of them entering a full-fledged battle. “Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes,” she told the publication. “I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.’”

Less than a week later, Ice Spice responded, “I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like, at this point, it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny.”