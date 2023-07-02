Image Image Credit Stephen J. Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich Homie Quan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend of over 15 years, Amber Williams, has officially spoken out for the first time since his untimely passing.

On Thursday (Sept. 5), AP News reported, “Quan, whose legal name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at an Atlanta hospital, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed... The cause of death was not immediately available, with an autopsy scheduled for Friday.”

When speaking about finding him unconscious, she wrote in an Instagram story, “I’m traumatized from a moment that will forever live in my head. I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was always shown, I had nothing to hide.”

Her claim of having nothing to hide seemed to be a direct shot at other women, one of whom was Erica Banks, who were sharing intimate photos with Rich Homie Quan from over the years. While the nature of their relationships were never directly stated, it was clear that they shared moments. The posts sparked outrage online, prompting rapper Akbar V to instruct Banks to take her post down because it was not fair to the family.

Willaims continued to explain, “I’m completely heartbroken. 15 years gone. I’ll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn’t have to leave me like this.” She mentioned that she would like fans to allow her and her children privacy as she worked through this moment. Fans rushed to share their condolences while some unfortunately gave her a hard time a about being a girlfriend for such a long time.

Druski and his team honored Rich Homie Quan’s musical legacy with an inspiring set and a graphic stating “Rest In Peace” with a photo of the late multi-platinum entertainer. He was best known for his collaborations with Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Birdman.

Thousands of fans cheered and sung along to a medley of his best tracks during the social media star’s Coulda Fest at State Farm Arena. Stars like GloRilla, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, and more all showed up to show love at the event.