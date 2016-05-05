Image Image Credit XNY/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna made it through 2024 without touching a single drop of alcohol. On Wednesday (Jan. 1), the “Love on the Brain” singer celebrated the milestone with her followers on Instagram while counting down to the New Year.

“Y’all, I didn’t drink all year,” she revealed in the accompanying video. Instead of partying — or performing, as fans might expect from their favorite celebrities — the mother of two seemingly spent the holiday at home with her close friends.

“New year, new me,” she captioned the post. Whether she plans to continue being sober for the remainder of 2025 is another question entirely, but at least the hardest part is behind her. Peep the clip below.

“I love that she’s celebrating her NYE with her close ones in a dressing gown [in] her bedroom,” one fan wrote underneath the post. Sobriety was evidently a shared goal for many others in 2024, as another reply with over 2,400 likes read, “I went into 2025 liquor-free too.”

As to be expected, there were also many fans wondering whether they could expect R9 anytime soon. “We want an album, forehead,” someone penned, to which Rihanna responded, “Listen, Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my Black name, you dizzy f**k!”

ANTI debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2016. Interestingly, it hasn’t left either, having spent over 452 weeks in the rankings to date. The 16-song body of work introduced listeners to the beloved “Work” featuring Drake, “Sex with Me,” the SZA-assisted “Consideration,” “Needed Me,” “Desperado” and several other hits.

Rihanna has teased a follow-up to the LP on numerous occasions. For instance, many speculated that her Super Bowl LVII halftime show would finally bring the announcement fans have been waiting for, but instead, she surprised the world with news of baby No. 2.