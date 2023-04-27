Image Image Credit Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans might not be getting Rihanna’s R9 anytime soon, but she’s making her way back to the big screen on July 18. On Thursday (Feb. 6), the “Diamonds” singer gave a first look at her Smurfette character in the upcoming Smurfs animated reboot, where she’ll also be contributing new music to the soundtrack.

Directed by Chris Miller and Matt Landon, the 2 ½-minute trailer opened with the Smurfs hilariously tumbling from the sky. “In Smurf Village, every day is a party. Every Smurf has a job,” Rihanna narrated before introducing Grouchy, Influencer, and herself. The mother of two fittingly describes her character as the “coolest Smurf in the whole village.”

A good portion of the teaser is set to Rihanna’s 2007 smash hit “Don’t Stop the Music,” before transitioning into a tease of her cover of Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.” Among the original music, viewers can also expect to hear Desi Trill’s “Higher Love” featuring Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania, and Subhi.

“When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him,” the film’s synopsis read. “With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

Rihanna first spoke about voicing the “little blue bada**” at 2023’s CinemaCon. “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester. I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day,” she said.

In January, the Bajan singer celebrated nine years of ANTI. The 2016 project delivered fan favorites like “Love On The Brain,” the Drake-assisted “Work,” “Sex with Me,” and “Consideration” featuring SZA, who shared a heartfelt message to RiRi for the album’s anniversary.