Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna’s ANTI turned 9 years old on Tuesday (Jan. 28). Though fans have not gotten much music or a follow-up to the 2016 effort, one person who is particularly excited about the project’s anniversary is SZA, who contributed to much of “Consideration.”

“Nine years of ‘Consideration’ is crazy,” the SOS artist captioned an Instagram Story of her listening to dancing to the record. She added, “The beginning of building my sound. Forever grateful for this life-changing opportunity,” alongside a prayer emoji.

“Consideration,” produced by the St. Louis native’s frequent collaborator, The Antydote, served as the opening track for ANTI. The record was RIAA-certified platinum several years later and interestingly meant to be a focus track on 2017’s Ctrl.

In 2023, SZA told Variety she was “frustrated” that the track ended up on Rihanna’s album, especially since she had already filmed a video for it. To make matters worse, the “Love Galore” singer’s label gave it away without her knowledge just days before its release. “I felt like, ‘I’ll never have anything this cool again. I’ll never make anything this cool again,’ and that was so crazy and so wrong,” the songstress detailed to the publication.

“Now I’m so glad that that happened and that it didn’t cost me anything,” SZA further noted. “If anything, I gained a bunch from it. And I thank God that I made cool music outside of that. I don’t know why I just really thought my creativity would just stop, and this was the pinnacle of what I could make.”

In February, SZA is expected to join Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Afterward, the two will embark on their “Grand National Tour,” which includes stops across Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto, among other cities. The trek will obviously be in promotion of their recent projects, SOS Deluxe: LANA and GNX.