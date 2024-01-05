Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rob49 attends 2024 REVOLT WORLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You can’t talk about the hottest rappers in the game right now and not mention Rob49. Hailing from New Orleans, the rising star is multifaceted with a story that has touched several industries. After high school basketball and briefly studying nursing in college, he decided to take over the music business. And, not only has he secured collabs with many of rap’s most notable figures in what feels like record timing, Rob49 keeps his female fans in a frenzy. One look at his Instagram and it’s clear that the ladies can’t get enough of the ambitious rapper.

Like his unmistakable presence on sure-fire cuts like “TOPIA TWINS” alongside Travis Scott and 21 Savage, “Wassam Baby” with Lil Wayne, and “BUSSIN” with Moneybagg Yo, the emcee’s star-power and confidence is felt in real life. The Geffen Records signee hit up 2024 REVOLT WORLD where Rap-Up spoke with him exclusively about what he wants his legacy to be when it’s all said and done, the new generation of artists who are carrying the torch in Hip Hop, his favorite female rappers, and the best things that have come from having a music career.

With a smile on his face, he told Rap-Up that “being able to change his family’s life” has been the biggest blessing so far. “You can’t change everybody’s life, but for the most part, I’ve been changing a lot of people’s lives and my life too,” he noted, visibly grateful for the success he’s experienced.

Giving several lyricists of his generation their due credit, he said that so many artists are doing well it’s hard to choose front-runners. “Hunxho doing good, BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, YTB Fatt... It’s a lot of people,” he acknowledged.

From St. Louis sensation Sexyy Red to international superstar Cardi B and Memphis heavy-hitter GloRilla, whom he tapped for his “Mama” remix, Rob49 has intentionally showed rap’s top female contenders love with hard-hitting collaborations too. So, who are his favorite female emcees? Aside from the aforementioned, he said, “I’m not gon’ lie, Latto is crazy and Flo Milli is crazy... Those are probably the only two that I really be listening to like that and be like, ‘Oh, she hard!’”

When asked what he wants to be remembered for, with no hesitation, he expressed it’s his mentality that is most important to him. “Just my character. I stood on morals. I was a man at the end of the day. Because music don’t really matter too much to me before my legacy and my name,” he stated.

With a catalogue that is already extensive and a reputation for bringing his unique style to every beat he hops on, Rob49 has been showing early signs of a promising career. So, it was no surprise that the crowd went wild when he stepped onto the 2024 REVOLT WORLD stage.

More than anything, however, it’s evident that the New Orleans talent wants to remain grounded and focused on what truly matters to him – family and, as he said, standing on morals first and foremost. Stay tuned for more from the rising star.