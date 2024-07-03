Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rod Wave Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rod Wave is not finishing his “Last Lap Tour,” he announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29) evening. Taking to social media, the Florida rapper told fans the trek was “f**ked up from the beginning,” largely due to production.

“They had to cancel and reschedule, and it just wasn't making any sense. The second leg had the same problem,” Wave wrote on his Instagram Story. “I [have] never missed a show for nothing personal ever in my life.” In a follow-up post, the Nostalgia artist shared a photo of several pills in a clear Ziploc bag — three a day, likely for each stop.

“My foot and ankle injury [have] been killin’ me the whole tour, but this is what I had to do to continue,” he added. “I [have] been mentally [whacked] out, so [please] excuse me.” Shortly after, Wave urged fans to be “a little more understanding,” especially since he dedicates his “life to this music s**t.”

“If the stage and lights [are] not built right, and I paid over 13 million dollars for it, it's not fair to me or to y’all to get a half-done show. S**t completely out of my control,” he continued, followed by a video clip of his late manager, Uncle Dee. He then reassured fans that full refunds would be issued and promised to return “bigger and better” in a few months.

Released in October 2024, Last Lap arrived with pre-release singles like “Passport Junkie” and “Fall Fast in Love.” The 23-song offering boasted contributions from Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty, the latter two of whom hopped on the “On & On”-sampling “F**k Fame.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 127,000 album-equivalent units sold. The feat also helped him tie Taylor Swift’s record for having a Top 10 album every year since 2019.