Rod Wave’s latest studio album, Last Lap, landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, the publication reported on Monday (Oct. 21). Trailing behind Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken by just one spot, the Florida crooner joined Taylor Swift as the only artists to have a project debut within the Top 10 every year since 2019.

According to Luminate data, Last Lap sold 127,000 album-equivalent units — 125,000 of which came from on-demand streams. Wave’s previous projects on the chart include 2019’s Ghetto Gospel at No. 10, 2020’s Pray 4 Love at No. 2, and 2021’s SoulFly, 2022’s Beautiful Mind and 2023’s Nostalgia at No. 1.

Last Lap arrived alongside pre-release efforts like “Passport Junkie” and “Fall Fast in Love.” It contained contributions from Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez. The trap soul pioneer will support the LP with his “Last Lap Tour” up until mid-December.

“Being compared to Taylor Swift, you can’t even wrap your head around that kind of s**t,” Wave said in 2023. “I remember ninth grade, being on my school bus listening to ‘Blank Space.’ Being in these conversations, it [doesn’t] really hit you. I was just on the sidelines. Now I’m really in the game. I went from the nosebleeds to the franchise player of the team with three rings.”

Elsewhere on the 200 chart dated Oct. 26, GloRilla’s GLORIOUS came in at No. 5. The Memphis native previously joked about having to compete against Last Lap. “He [has] crazy fans. I’m one of the fans, so I know that when Rod Wave drops, it’s like the whole music world shuts down,” she told Billboard. “I didn’t want nobody to drop on my day. I wanted the day to be special, but it’s OK, we can share.”