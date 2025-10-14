Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rod Wave performs onstage in concert at Toyota Center on October 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rod Wave filed a countersuit against Grizzly Touring, alleging the “Last Lap Tour” contract was “impossible” to fulfill.

The rapper claims only 12 of 35 shows happened as planned, citing last-minute changes and poor logistics.

Despite the legal battle, Rod Wave is launching a new tour in December with seven scheduled stops.

Rod Wave has filed a countersuit after Grizzly Touring took legal action over his canceled “Last Lap Tour” last month. According to a lawsuit filed Sunday (Oct. 12), the rapper argued that the promoter’s claims are “baseless and an unfortunate extension of its prior failed attempts to trap” him in a contract that’s “logistically impossible” to fulfill.

“Grizzly is not entitled to this improperly requested specific performance or equivalent injunctive relief, which effectively amounts to an indentured servitude,” read the legal documents obtained by Billboard and reported on Monday (Oct. 13).

Rod Wave’s attorney, James Sammataro, added, “Defendants have lost confidence in Grizzly as their tour promoter and no longer wish to perform services for Grizzly or receive Grizzly’s services.”

Elsewhere in the filing, the “Sinners” artist said he often found out “only at the last minute” that his shows had been rescheduled. He also claimed that just 12 of the 35 planned tour dates “occurred at the date and venue originally announced.”

As a result, Rod Wave is asking for financial damages from Grizzly, citing breach of contract and reputational harm caused by his “understandably outraged” fans.

What To Know About Grizzly Touring’s Original Lawsuit

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In September, Grizzly Touring claimed it had agreed to guarantee Rod Wave $40,250,000 for 35 shows, with half of that amount paid upfront. However, the company alleged that the rapper performed at only 26 shows since the “Last Lap Tour” began in October 2024 and has since refused to return “a single penny” to them.

According to the lawsuit, lawyers for the promoters said the “Heart on Ice” hitmaker generated just under $30 million from the show run and therefore owes $27 million, plus additional damages related to breaching his contract. Adding what they described as “insult to injury,” Grizzly Touring alleged that Rod Wave wrongly pinned the blame for the canceled shows on them while announcing a new tour through his own company.

In January, Rod Wave said the tour was “f**ked up from the beginning” when he announced that he was canceling the remaining dates. “If the stage and lights [are] not built right, and I paid over $13 million for it, it's not fair to me or to y’all to get a half-done show. S**t completely out of my control,” he explained via his Instagram Stories.

Rod Wave Is Already Embarking On Another Tour

Despite Grizzly's attempts to block him from performing, Rod Wave revealed that he’ll hit the road in December for his “The Redemption Experience Tour.”

The seven-city trek is slated to begin on Dec. 7 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Fort Worth, and Atlanta before wrapping up Jan. 2, 2026, at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Presale tickets go live Tuesday (Oct. 14) at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale taking place at the same time on Thursday (Oct. 16).

“Back on tour in December,” Rod Wave wrote in his announcement post, which he paired with the release of his latest single, “Leavin,” and its accompanying visual. See the flyer below.