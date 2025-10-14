Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Roddy Ricch performs at the Sahara Stage during Day 1 of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The album’s new release date is reportedly Dec. 5, following multiple delays since its original announcement.

Fans on social media are split between frustration and optimism, with some calling out the repeated pushbacks.

The album is expected to include 16 tracks.

It’s starting to feel like Roddy Ricch’s third studio LP might never come out. On Monday (Oct. 13), THE NAVY ALBUM was reportedly postponed for the umpteenth time.

The project was finally set to drop next Friday (Oct. 24), but now it looks like fans might be waiting until Dec. 5. “Bro,” one X user wrote alongside a crying face emoji and screenshots showing every delay so far.

If the rumors are true, this will be the fifth time THE NAVY ALBUM has been pushed back since it was first teased in May 2024. Originally, it was slated for Dec. 6, 2024, before being delayed to Feb. 21 of this year. Then, the project faced three more delays, the last of which named the release date as Oct. 24. At least Roddy Ricch gave fans something to hold onto with his Terrace Martin–assisted single, “Lonely Road.”

“Surely, we have to accept we aren’t getting this new Roddy Ricch album this year… Never seen so many pushbacks,” one person tweeted. Another user claimed the “Die Young” rapper is “clearly too afraid of criticism to release his album.”

Fortunately, not everyone has given up on the Compton native delivering a late album-of-the-year contender. “I know Roddy Ricch’s [THE] NAVY ALBUM is going to be the greatest of all time, so I’m patient,” one optimistic fan said. “No matter the release date, I’ll be there!” See more reactions below.

According to its pre-save link on Apple Music, THE NAVY ALBUM is expected to span 16 songs, including “Survivor’s Remorse” and the previously mentioned “Lonely Road.” No reason has been officially confirmed as for why the project might’ve seen multiple delays; however, it could be due to sample-clearance issues, last-minute additions or the label — Roddy Ricch is signed with Atlantic Records — waiting for a better marketing window.

The rapper’s last album, LIVE LIFE FAST, dropped in 2021, though it didn’t quite do the numbers he expected. “That song [‘late at night’] was such a crazy song that people caught on two to three months later,” he explained to DJ Akademiks the following year. “If I would have dropped an album within that [time frame] and did whatever I did (62,000 album-equivalent units), I would have dropped, and I would have been 180,000 up.”