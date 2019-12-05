Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Roddy Ricch Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Roddy Ricch’s THE NAVY ALBUM didn’t drop on DSPs as initially planned on Friday (Dec. 6), but the Compton rapper didn't leave fans empty-handed. At midnight, he delivered "Lonely Road," which boasted production from Turbo and Terrace Martin.

The Sergio-directed visual captured Roddy cruising through the city in a Maybach, accompanied by “guardian angels” in reference to the heartfelt chorus: “I need help 'cause I'm blinded, God, give me direction/ Can You send me some angels for protection?” Meanwhile, Martin closed out the three-minute effort with a soulful saxophone riff atop the iconic Sixth Street Bridge.

“If you at the bottom or behind the wall, dog/ I was just a pedestrian, now I can pull up rose up at the wall, dog/ Roddy rap like the rent due/ Roddy tell 'em the whole truth,” the Compton emcee continued in the record’s latter verse. Watch the video for “Lonely Road” below.

Roddy has been building steady momentum for THE NAVY ALBUM with singles like “Survivor’s Remorse” in May and “911” in June, though the latter unfortunately won’t appear on the final tracklist. Slated for release on Feb. 21, 2025, the forthcoming project is confirmed to feature 16 songs.

While fans await his third studio album, Roddy is still moving forward with his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial fifth-anniversary concert in Los Angeles on Friday (Dec. 6). He’s expected to hit the stage for live renditions of “The Box,” “High Fashion,” “Start Wit Me” and “Bacc Seat,” to name a few. It’s unclear whether he’ll be bringing out any special guests, but the 2019 effort contained several: Gunna, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Mustard and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Outside of his own music, Roddy also appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX in November. The two linked up for “dodger blue” alongside Wallie the Sensei and Siete7x.