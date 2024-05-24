Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite being one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable festivals, Rolling Loud still has a wish list of artists they’re eager to book. On Tuesday (Jan. 7), co-founder Tariq Cherif revealed during an interview with Big Boy that they’ve been trying to secure Drake for years — so far without success.

“I feel like Drake’s ducking us,” he said. “I got no beef with Drake. I like Drake. I think he’s a great artist… We’ve been trying to book Drake forever. We even offered Drake three nights of Drake once.”

It’s worth noting that Rolling Loud held its first-ever Toronto festival in 2022. Though the city's biggest star would’ve obviously been the ideal headliner, fans were treated to performances from Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Roddy Ricch, Pressa and more instead.

One possible reason Drake may have turned down Rolling Loud is his own OVO Fest, which, despite its popularity, hasn’t returned since 2019. Fans were, however, lucky enough to see him close out J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest in 2023.

“They were like, ‘You need to make it special.’ Well, alright, [let’s do] three nights of Drake. You [can] be the headliner for three nights,” Cherif told Big Boy. “I heard a certain festival in Europe is about to steal our idea,” he added, presumably referring to Wireless Festival.

Rolling Loud California revealed its 2025 roster on Tuesday (Jan. 7), with ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti headlining the newly streamlined two-day event. “By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet,” Matt Zingler and Cherif shared regarding the decision, per REVOLT.

Other artists on the bill include DDG, Blxst, Dom Kennedy, BossMan Dlow, Ab-Soul, YG and Cash Cobain. Sexyy Red and Quavo, both of whom have worked with Drake on numerous occasions, are also set to perform, so who knows what surprises might be in store.