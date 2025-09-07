Image Image Credit Gary Gershoff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SAILORR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyler, the Creator’s advice to “create like a child and edit like a scientist” helped shape SAILORR’s creative mindset.

SAILORR reflects on the growth since her mixtape, offering a more intentional and emotionally layered sound.

The artist’s process blends spontaneity with structure, resulting in music that feels both authentic and refined.

In a recent discussion shared by Complex Music, SAILORR explained how Tyler, the Creator’s advice influenced the way she approached making her debut album. She referred to a panel where Tyler said artists should “create like a child and edit like a scientist.” This philosophy resonated with her.

SAILORR said she appreciated the balance Tyler described between joyful creation and critical editing. “I genuinely love that school of thought because it should be that way with everything. There should be so much joy in everything that you do and then, like, you can become a critic of your own pathway there,” she added.

The artist compared the process of making her debut album to her earlier mixtape From Florida’s Finest. For the latter, she aimed to showcase her skills without making the project too serious. “I just wanted them to get a taste for what I can do — the versatility, the writing, the production — that’s what I wanted them to take in,” she explained.

Regarding the debut album, SAILORR emphasized that the process remains enjoyable and lighthearted. “I think the debut project is still going to be fun, still super light and generally like a fun process,” she said. “I’m trying to say a lot with this, but I also think that this is an album to be enjoyed.”

“There’s a certain level of care that you have to put into it in order for it to work,” SAILORR added. That mindset shapes how she is approaching her debut -- she’s focused on the creative process without letting outside pressure interfere, and each part of the project gets her full attention, from concept to execution, the rising star also noted. A debut album is often a chance to introduce your artistry to the world and build a fan base, and SAILORR clearly takes that seriously!