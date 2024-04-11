Image Image Credit Erik Voake / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator notched his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with CHROMAKOPIA. Despite only having four tracking days due to its Monday (Oct. 28) release, the LP sold 299,500 album-equivalent units.

More than half of the total amount came from SEA units, or 212.55 million on-demand streams, while physical album sales accounted for 142,000. CHROMAKOPIA arrived with a limited-edition CD and numerous boxed sets including various tees, a hoodie, and a poster. The 14-song effort is the third-biggest debut week for Hip Hop on vinyl since 1991 — Travis Scott’s DAYS BEFORE RODEO re-release currently holds spot No. 1 — according to Luminate data.

Joined by singles “St. Chroma,” “Noid,” and “Thought I Was Dead,” CHROMAKOPIA boasted contributions from the likes of Teezo Touchdown, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, ScHoolboy Q, Lil Wayne, Daniel Caesar, and Doechii. Production, on the other hand, was handled entirely by the GOLF WANG founder himself.

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the month, CHROMAKOPIA‘s launch led to Tyler dethroning Taylor Swift on Spotify’s Top Artists Global chart for a few days. The pop icon’s fanbase evidently wasn’t pleased with the news and began resurfacing some of his old, controversial lyrics. “I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**,” he responded during a recent concert. “B**ch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat.’ I don’t give a f**k, h**. They gon’ bring out the old me.”

General ticket sales for the “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” began on Nov. 1. Tyler will open the trek with a show in St. Paul, MN before sweeping through Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte, among other cities. Lil Yachty and rap duo Paris Texas are joining him as supporting acts.

Ahead of the voyage, fans can catch the “Sticky” rapper at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival later in the month. Playboi Carti, Denzel Curry, Tommy Richman, Earl Sweatshirt, and more are on the bill.