Key Takeaways:

A viral video allegedly showed Saucy Santana being wheeled out of a Waffle House in a stretcher, raising questions about his health.

Hours later, he posted a TikTok from a hospital bed to promote his forthcoming album, Haute Sauce.

Online reactions are split as many fans suspect the incident was part of a calculated promo strategy.

Saucy Santana might have some explaining to do. Fans experienced emotional whiplash after viral footage of the rapper seemingly going through a health crisis was followed up by a video of him performing new music and announcing his forthcoming album.

On Sunday (Sept. 21), an alleged video of Saucy Santana being wheeled out of an Atlanta-area Waffle House went viral. “This Saucy Santana y’all,” said a voice in the clip while a man was wheeled out of the restaurant in a stretcher.

However, what ailment the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was suffering from was never disclosed. On Monday (Sept. 22), Bossip reported that “hours later” Saucy Santana dropped a TikTok announcing “B**ch I’m back.” In the video, the “Bad to the Bone” artist wears a hospital gown, with hair flowing, performing “Comin’ In Haute (Intro),” which features Mitch and Big Sexy. The caption of the clip announces that his new album, Haute Sauce, is dropping Wednesday (Sept. 24).

Whether or not Saucy Santana actually had a medical emergency or pulled a PR stunt to promote his new album became a topic of discussion online. A quick perusal shows that the general consensus lands on the latter opinion.

“Girl what you was doin’ in that Waffle House?” one commenter asked plainly. Another fan wrote, “Oh, so this was a setup by Todd” while someone else said, “Santana!!! You had people worried and [the] whole time it was a roll out.”

Saucy Santana originally came to fame as the makeup artist of the City Girls before launching his own rap career. He has since dropped numerous, well-received mixtapes and become an LGBTQ+ icon. Clearly, the alleged hospital stay didn’t have any ill effect on his self-promotion.