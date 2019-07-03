Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Saweetie’s “boffum” taps into early 2000s nostalgia with a flip of Young Buck’s “Shorty Wanna Ride.”

The teaser shows Saweetie rapping over a confident, Southern style beat with quotable bars.

Artists like Tinashe and Kehlani are already showing love in the comments.

Saweetie doesn't have to pick when she can just take both. On Thursday (July 10), the West Coast princess dropped a teaser for her next single, “boffum,” which officially arrives next Friday (July 18).

Produced by J. White Did It, the forthcoming track samples Young Buck’s “Shorty Wanna Ride.” In the accompanying video, Saweetie, who we see wearing a white bikini and fur boots, raps, “Want the head or the box? Both of ‘em / Bracelet or the watch? Both of ‘em / Kelly or the croc? Both of ‘em / My hair, nails? Both of ‘em / Lady or a pimp? Both of ‘em.”

It’s a promising release, and notably, her first solo single of this year is not connected to any other project. Listen to the snippet below.

If there’s one thing Saweetie never fumbles, it’s a sample. “My Type” previously reworked Petey Pablo’s “Freek-A-Leek,” while “Tap In” flipped Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle.” She just knows how to do classics justice.

“I’m ready,” Tinashe penned in the comments section under the artist’s Instagram post for “boffum.” Another fan wrote, “I’m seated. Saweetie Supremacy!” Lola Brooke, Tay Money and Stunna Girl also jumped in to show love, while Kehlani humorously declared, “She’s bAaAaAaaAaack!”

Hopefully, “boffum” is the first sign that Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album is finally on the way. She previously told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper that it was “definitely” coming out in 2025. “I feel like I finally know myself,” the rapper explained. “I felt like I was constantly in this weird transition phase, especially with recording, like, ‘What am I even talking about?’”

In the meantime, Saweetie is also gearing up to hit the road in Australia. The international show run is slated to begin in Perth on July 30 and wrap up in August. See the flyer below.