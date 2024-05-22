Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saweetie returned to her alma mater, San Diego State University, to dance with the “Diamonds” majorette team like she used to at homecoming. While playing her breakout hit “Icy,” she and the rest of the crew performed their routine, which has fans on social media praising her for returning to celebrate with her college.

One fan stated, “She’s so fine. Educated, paid, and pretty. What a combination,” while someone else expressed, “I know this is a full circle moment for her and all the other alumni diamond sisters dancing with her!!! So happy for her.” She was joined by the original members of her majorette squad.

Saweetie has been booked and busy as of late. In honor of the MLB World Series, she was featured in a pre-show commercial that showed her allegiance to California, repping for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their quest to get another banner. They are currently up 2-0 against the New York Yankees.

While Saweetie grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, she spends most of her time in Los Angeles. Most fans applauded her for representing the storied baseball team, but others were hurt that she seemingly turned against the San Francisco Giants. Nonetheless, Saweetie is a brand darling.

It has been a long-standing rumor that Saweetie’s career is a product of nepotism. Earlier this year, she pushed to set the record straight following a guest appearance on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place Podcast” by tweeting, “I hate the ‘nepo baby’ narrative. It spits in the face of the child who grew up barely spending time with her parents because they was too busy hustlin trying to make ends meet. Also, I think saweetie the college girl would have had her ‘wealthy family’ pay for tuition and boarding so that she could enjoy the social experience of college instead of working 4 jobs to support herself.”

She later continued the post sharing, “Saying I’m privileged ignores the girl who risked her safety renting rooms off of Craigslist because she believed in herself enough to stay in an expensive city while everyone else was telling her to move home because that’s the safe and better ‘financial option.’”

While she does have ties to a few celebrities through her family, she has always been adamant about her personal journey, and the work she put in to get where she wanted to be is documented.