Lil Yachty has had a few public spats over the last year, and lately it seems he has given up on his fast-rising show, “A Safe Place Podcast.” According to his longtime friend and producer MitchGoneMad, the show will not be coming back any time soon.

On social media, Mitch exclaimed, “Currently practicing my putting the fries in the bag technique will update you soon..” He posted that a few days after publicly requesting Lil Yachty’s new phone number in a tweet. Due to his joking nature, fans never know when he is serious or not. When a fan responded asking when their next episode will be coming, he said, “Ngl i think bro rolling up that podcast in a backwood as we speak.”

Yachty was visibly upset after dealing with the aftermath of his former Concrete Boyz signee, KARRAHBOOO, leaving the group. During their back-and-forth on social media, Yachty explained that he wrote her most well-known tracks and gave her the style that made her popular. She clapped back, requesting he keep her out of the “internet shenanigans.”

On Friday (Sept. 27), KARRAHBOO shared, “Every time someone tries to speak up and tell the truth about this game and these evil wealthy powerful dishonest soulless people it never goes good. These people will do anything they can to hurt you and make you look crazy in the media.”

She continued, “So when these victims try and tell the truth they just end up receiving so much backlash and hate. No one believes them it’s almost like there’s no point that's why nobody ever says nothing until 10 years later.”

Lil Yachty recently released a track with BIA titled “PISSED OFF.” On the song he raps, “Channel watch look like milk, pull a b**ch, she soft like silk (Mwah)/ I be f**kin' that set like–, I be f**kin' that set like milk (F**k you)/ My n**ga a back door king, sometimes you forget it's a front/ Every one of my n**gas is rich, not one of them rolling your blunt.”

