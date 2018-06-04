Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Saweetie responded to a fan calling out her long-awaited debut album with a playful “iconic” quote.

The rapper’s perfectionism and evolving vision have contributed to the delay of Pretty B**ch Music.

Despite the lack of her debut, Saweetie has kept fans fed with singles like “boffum” and her upcoming EP, Hella Pressure.

It’s been over seven years since Saweetie’s breakthrough single, “ICY GRL,” and clearly, people are still counting the days it’s taking her to finally drop her debut album. On Wednesday (July 23), the rapper humorously responded to a social media user wondering how she's managed to get away without one for “almost a decade.”

“I think it’s ridiculous that Saweetie has been in the music industry since 2017, and doesn’t have a debut album yet,” one X user wrote. “Even if nobody’s checking for it, how do you even get away with that for almost a decade?”

She quote-tweeted the post with, “IDK, it’s kind of…” alongside a GIF of Joanne The Scammer — aka Branden Miller — that read, “Iconic.”

Years have passed since Saweetie first announced her debut album, which, at the time, was titled Pretty B**ch Music. Initially expected to arrive in June 2021, the project’s delay might be partially explained by the rapper’s perfectionist tendencies. “I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that,” she told E! News in 2023.

By the following year, in a conversation with REVOLT, the Southern California native hinted that Pretty B**ch Music might not fully capture where she’s at anymore. “It’s still in the running, but [with] the music I’ve produced and written, a new title would fit the body of work,” Saweetie said.

Of course, she hasn’t left fans empty-handed either. THE SINGLE LIFE dropped to a lukewarm reception in 2022, but she’s more than made up for it with tracks like “Richtivities,” “NANi,” and, more recently, “boffum.” The last-mentioned record is expected to appear on her upcoming EP, Hella Pressure, scheduled to come out on Aug. 1.