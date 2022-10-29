Image Image Credit Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Saweetie’s “boffum” marks her return to solo music after a long hiatus.

Her forthcoming project, ‘Hella Pressure,’ arrives on Aug. 1, following her last EP, THE SINGLE LIFE, from 2022.

The single features a sample of Young Buck’s “Shorty Wanna Ride” and showcases her signature duality.

Don’t count Saweetie out just yet. On Friday (July 18), the rapper returned with her first single of the year, “boffum,” and let fans know an EP is officially on the way.

Produced by J White Did It, the new single samples Young Buck’s iconic “Shorty Wanna Ride” from Straight Outta Cashville. As we've seen before, especially on hits like “Tap In” and “My Type,” Saweetie knows her way around a good sample. On the record’s opening verses, she drops bars like, “Wanna stick it in like a USB / Put a Trojan on like USC / From the Bay, but I'm not bae to you.”

The chorus finds her listing off options like a bracelet or watch; steak or shrimp; and rapper or athlete. Spoiler alert: she chooses both. Watch the video for “boffum” below.

“This track is all about embracing your duality and owning every side of who you are. I’m so excited for the ICY Gang to hear it, and I can’t wait to finally share the project I’ve been working on,” Saweetie said in a press release. The offering she's referring to is Hella Pressure, her forthcoming EP which is set to drop on Aug. 1.

Sure, it’s not the debut album fans have been waiting for, but Saweetie hasn’t dropped an EP in years. Her last one, THE SINGLE LIFE, arrived back in 2022 with singles like “DON’T SAY NOTHIN’” and “BO$$ CHICK.” While it reportedly didn’t perform that well commercially, she’s more than bounced back since.

Whether Hella Pressure is meant to hold fans over for the year or simply a way to test the waters, Saweetie confirmed that her debut LP was "definitely" dropping in this year. She told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper, “I feel like I finally know myself."