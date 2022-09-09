Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie visits Apple Music's new studio on August 11, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The hearts of men with a soft spot for Saweetie may have just been broken. On Thursday (Aug. 14), TMZ revealed photos of the California rapper visiting a tattoo shop with British pro soccer player Jadon Sancho, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The two were reportedly spotted at the famed The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica sometime this summer. TMZ also obtained a picture of Sancho’s freshly inked “Qiava” tattoo, which is placed on his neck just behind his left ear.

However, we must point out that the “My Type” rapper’s government name is credited as Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper almost everywhere online. So someone is wrong (the “u” is missing in the athlete’s cursive tat), and for Sancho’s sake, we hope it’s the Internet. Because, good luck fixing that misspelling.

Saweetie has been spotted at Sancho’s Premier League matches since early 2025. TMZ also reported that the couple was seen kissing while in the tattoo shop. The rapper herself hasn’t confirmed they’re together, instead keeping her love life under wraps. Some of the men romantically tied to Saweetie in the past include Justin Combs and Quavo.

Unfortunately, the latter relationship didn’t end on the best of terms. After their breakup, the Migos rapper infamously took back a blue Bentley he had gifted her. “I thought we was gon’ spend the rest of our lives together,” she told Yung Miami on “Caresha Please” in 2024. She added, “I think the past is just the past, and I’ve moved on since then.”

On Aug. 1, Saweetie dropped her latest EP, titled HELLA PRESSURE, which includes the single “boffum.” As for when can fans finally expect an LP, she recently joked about the delay on social media, quote-tweeting a post that noted it’s been eight years without an album with, “[I don't know], it’s kind of…” alongside a GIF of Joanne The Scammer that reads, “Iconic.”