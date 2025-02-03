Image Image Credit Kevork Djansezian / Contributor via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jake Paul and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

WWE’s Elimination Chamber went down on Saturday (March 1) night, and Drake popped out for the event in his hometown of Toronto. The Views artist, alongside Lil Yachty, caught a small OVO shoutout from Jake Paul, who was competing for the chance to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

In a video shared on Yachty’s TikTok, Paul was seen using a Sharpie to spell out “OVO” on the glass cage. Whether it was meant as a shot at Drake is anyone’s guess, but it mostly came across as playful banter.

The five-time Grammy winner didn’t seem to mind either, having later posted, “I’m sold” on Instagram alongside a photo dump that included Central Cee’s collaboration with Prime Hydration — Paul’s energy drink with KSI.

2025’s WWE Elimination Chamber Brought Out The Stars

Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber brought out some major names across music and sports. In addition to Drake and Lil Yachty, Concrete Boys’ Camo! and NAV were spotted ringside. Meanwhile, Travis Scott actually got to step into the ring during John Cena’s final match against Rhodes.

The “4x4” rapper walked out with The Rock before delivering a brutal hit to the American Nightmare. If the eight-time WWE Champion’s comments are anything to go by, it might not be the last time we see him in the ring, either.

Drake And Jake Paul’s History

Drake and Paul have shared a few playful exchanges over the years, mostly as it relates to the the latter’s time in the ring. Some might remember in 2023 when the "Hotline Bling" rapper placed a $250,000 bet on Nate Diaz taking down the YouTuber-turned-boxer in Dallas.

In February of that same year, the Canadian rapper placed a $400,000 bet on Paul defeating Tommy Fury, only for the British cruiserweight to win by split decision. Then, in 2024, Drake lost another $355,000 after betting on Mike Tyson in his fight against Paul. Had things gone his way, he would’ve walked away with $1 million.