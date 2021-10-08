Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images and WWE / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott and The Rock Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott may have a shot at the WWE, if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s words mean anything. The Houston rapper made a surprise in-ring appearance at Saturday night’s (March 1) Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, where he joined John Cena in taking down Cody Rhodes.

As Cena and Rhodes’ match neared its end, Scott made his entrance to “FE!N,” with The Rock — now calling himself The Final Boss — emerging behind him in a cloud of smoke. At some point, the eight-time WWE Champion asked him to sell his soul, to which the American Nightmare responded, “Go f**k yourself.”

Long story short, the back-and-forth escalated into another fight between Cena and Rhodes. Scott soon joined in, with fans speculating he might not realize the WWE isn’t scripted, especially after he “slapped the s**t out of Cody” in The Rock’s lack of better words. Take a look at the clip below.

The Rock Thinks Travis Scott Would Be A Perfect Pick For The WWE

During a post-match conference, The Rock hinted that viewers could potentially see Scott in the ring once more. “I feel like, with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling. He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time,” the Faster star said.

“We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way,” he continued. “They want to come in [and] have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. That’s what you saw tonight.”

Travis Scott’s Involvement In The WWE So Far

The “4x4” rapper is no stranger to the WWE, having walked out Jey Uso for his “Monday Night Raw” debut in January. Though fans unfortunately didn’t get any special antics outside of the two hyping the crowd up, Scott did wind up meeting The Rock backstage.

“D**n, I might need the keys to that. Yo, Travis, leave the keys inside for me,” The Rock said while eyeing the UTOPIA artist’s brown Lamborghini.