Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla Sign, and Owen Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Comedy film Rolling Loud, starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife, recently received an exciting update. Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla Sign and Ski Mask The Slump God have joined the forthcoming release. As if the lineup weren’t stacked enough, Henry Winkler is also on board, Variety reported on Tuesday (March 4).

Several scenes were filmed at last year’s Rolling Loud Miami, with production already underway in Atlanta. According to the publication, the film is “inspired by the true story of an overprotective father [played by Wilson] who, in an effort to be a cool and favorable Dad, sneaks his 13-year-old son [played by Christian Conver] into a music [festival].”

Why ‘Rolling Loud’ Will Likely Work On The Big Screen

Depending on the direction it goes, Rolling Loud might be a real treat for Hip Hop fans. For one, it’s R-rated, so hopefully, the film won’t be watered down for a mainstream audience. Then there’s the star-studded cast, which opens up the possibility for more surprise cameos.

Wilson’s past work notably includes Wedding Crashers with Vince Vaughn, the Zoolander series and the martial arts-packed western comedy Shanghai Noon.

What’s Happening With The Rolling Loud Festival While Fans Wait For The Film

Though Rolling Loud doesn’t have an exact release date, we know it is set to be released sometime in 2026. In the meantime, the festival itself is gearing up for a stop at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15 and 16. ASAP Rocky will headline night one, while Playboi Carti takes the stage for night two. The lineup also includes Sexyy Red, YG, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ken Carson, Blxst and more.

As usual, Rolling Loud is expected to make its way back to Miami toward the tail end of the year. Unfortunately, New York has been a tougher market for the event’s organizers — 2023’s festival was scrapped, and they didn’t make a return in 2024.