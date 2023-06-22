Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Though she previously pushed back against the idea that her music is “p**sy rap,” Sexyy Red’s biggest hits — “Pound Town” and “Fat Juicy & Wet” being a few of them — might suggest otherwise. Her bars are outrageously explicit and absurdly quotable, often at the same time. Critics can argue all day about whether she’s empowering or simply outrageous, but one thing is for sure: the “Get It Sexyy” hitmaker knows how to make it all sound good.

So, with plenty of NSFW tracks already under her belt — and, inevitably, more to come — Rap-Up decided to round up 11 of Sexyy Red’s most explicit lyrics. Check them out below.

1. Pound Town: “I'm out of town, thuggin' with my rounds / My coochie pink, my bootyhole brown”

Leave it to Sexyy Red to deliver 2023’s most explicit anatomy lesson — in just two lines at that. That's probably the main reason “Pound Town” became so huge, aside from its Nicki Minaj remix, of course. The collaboration gave the rapper her first Billboard Hot 100 hit, and in the process, managed to thoroughly piss off conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens.

2. Slob on My Ckat: “Slob on my cat, lick between my crack / Coochie cutters on, a** lookin' fat”

“Give a b**ch some head or somethin',” Sexyy Red raps on “Slob on My Ckat,” which, as you might've guessed from its title, flips Three 6 Mafia’s late '90s classic. With those lyrics alone, she gives artists like GloRilla, ASAP Ferg, G-Eazy and everyone else who's sampled "Slob On My Nob" some serious competition.

3. Nachos: “This p**sy hittin' somethin' like Will Smith / Kick that n**ga out the room but paid for his Lyft”

The St. Louis native used Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap to play up her sexual prowess, which, like the actor, clearly left a mark. Many of Sexyy Red’s bars are sexual and straightforward — like when she raps, “He say he finna cum, I told him shoot it on my butt” elsewhere on “Nachos” — but at least here, her lyrics are much more clever.

4. Get It Sexyy: “Bounce that a**, touch them toes / Booty shorts, coochie swole / Thong all up my bootyhole”

Don’t let the fact that Drake plays her love interest in its visual effort distract you from how raunchy “Get It Sexyy” really is. In fact, the Ghetto Superstar creator shares everything on the Tay Keith-produced cut — down to a shockingly detailed breakdown of her thong situation. Not to mention, "coochie swole" is a phrase so oddly particular that it probably deserves a spot in Urban Dictionary’s Hall of Fame.

5. Hellcats SRTs: “Hellcats, SRTs, n**ga, come pull up on me / Drive the car fast, do the dash, it make my coochie leak”

“Hellcats SRTs” is the obvious Sexyy Red choice for a summer playlist; however, given that she's rapping about how fast cars get her going, maybe think about your passengers before pressing play. Here, the rap star hilariously confesses that high-speed drives get her going. Dodge either owes her a thank-you or a cease and desist for the Hellcat name-drop.

6. Fat Juicy & Wet: “P**sy like weed, p**sy like dope / P**sy like cocaine, put it up your nose”

Well, what else did you expect her to talk about on a song called “Fat Juicy & Wet”? On the Bruno Mars-assisted track, she compares her lady parts to drugs, which feels a little ironic, considering her choice of collaborator. There are plenty more vagina-themed euphemisms packed into the visual companion, which notably boasts cameos from Lady Gaga and ROSÉ.

7. Sense dat God gave you: “Put a Perc-30 in my a**hole / Your b**ch boring, she a lame h**”

We can thank Sexyy Red for getting a then-pregnant-with-twins Summer Walker to make her rap debut. Sandwiched between proudly calling herself a “hoochie mama” and shooting her shot at now-frequent collaborator Chief Keef, she drops a line about hiding Percocet where the sun doesn't shine. Does it rhyme? Not exactly, but the rapper clearly does it for the love of the game.

8. Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault): “You like my voice? / It turn you on? / This ain't nothin', wait 'til you see it in a thong / He ate my coochie and I cracked him to my song”

The XXL Award winner turns herself into something of a phone-sex operator on “Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault),” another highlight from Hood Hottest Princess. The self-reference is worth a laugh, no doubt, but it also solidified her as an artist who's completely confident in her catalog in more ways than one.

9. SHAKE SUMN - REMIX: “B**ch, I ain't never gave a f**k 'cause I'm grown / If he act right, he can eat it off the bone”

Only Sexyy Red could talk about her body like it’s a full rack of ribs and completely get away with it. Her guest verse on DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN - REMIX” was perhaps one of the earliest indicators that her stimulus package was in full effect — and sure enough, she delivered plenty of features that year.

10. Strictly for the Strippers: “This coochie wet like tsunami / Got him screamin' and shoutin' / I'm so pretty and chocolate, he lick my a** like a lolli'”

All of her previous references to Three 6 Mafia paid off on “Strictly for the Strippers,” in which the artist collaborated with Juicy J for the first time. However, if you thought she’d dial down the explicitness, you’re mistaken. Comparing herself to a tsunami is vivid imagery on its own, but Sexyy Red doubled down by throwing in not one, but two candy metaphors just to make sure you really got the picture.

11. Awesome Jawsome: “B**ch, I'm Sexyy Red, you better do whatever I say / I'm on my period, it's blood drippin' down his face”

Much like City Girls’ “Tighten Up” — in which the duo spat, “I'm already gookin', on my period, PMS'in' / My n**ga f**kin' on me, and I'm stressin'” — Sexyy Red’s “Awesome Jawesome” has no shortage of jaw-dropping bars. Perhaps the most graphic on this list, these bars are certainly the most memorable, especially in the context of In Sexyy We Trust.