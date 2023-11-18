Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red at WLJB concert and Adrian Broner at news conference for Manny Pacquiao fight Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

After announcing that she’s single, Sexyy Red received a bold Instagram tag from Adrien Broner.

The rapper hasn't disclosed who she was previously dating.

Broner has a pattern of publicly flirting with female rappers, including Coi Leray and GloRilla.

Sexyy Red is “big single,” and potential suitors are already lining up at the door. On Monday (Aug. 4), after the “Pound Town” rapper announced she was no longer in a relationship, Adrien Broner decided to make his move.

Earlier on Monday, Sexyy Red tweeted, “I’m kid-free. Who [is trynna f**k]?” The St. Louis native later doubled down in a video, in which she said, “I’m big single, f**k what you heard. Come f**k me. That’s how ready I am.”

Shortly after, the Hood Hottest Princess artist revealed, “My team made me take the post down, but I am still single and vulnerable, gentlemen.” Then, on Tuesday (Aug. 5), she issued an apology: “My bad for crashin’ out earlier, [y’all]. [That] wasn't me... [That] was my other personality.”

It’s worth noting that Sexyy Red never confirmed who exactly she was dating before.

That Monday night, Broner wrote, “I heard you was single,” in an Instagram Story alongside a heart emoji. This isn’t the first — nor second — time we’ve seen him attempt to bag a rapper. In April 2024, the former world champion boxer commented, “I’m on your body!” during one of Coi Leray’s Instagram Live sessions. He later invited her to his match against Blair Cobbs.

“Trying to bag me on an Instagram Live is f**king crazy. Like, deada**. Get the f**k on, okay?” she hilariously responded. “I’m not interested. That’s f**king corny. The f**k are we doing here?”

In January of that same year, GloRilla also seemed to imply that Broner slid into her Instagram DMs. He wrote, “[GloRilla said that] every n**ga cheat, but I’ve been fully committed in my relationship. I’ve walked a straight line. She [is] lying,” and tagged her in an Instagram Story post. The “Typa” artist clapped back, “My DMs determined [that] was a lie.”