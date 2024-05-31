Image Image Credit Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shaboozey is bringing “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to the Country Music Association Awards. On Thursday (Nov. 7), the Virginia native was announced as a performer alongside the likes of Teddy Swims and Post Malone, the latter of whom he competed against for 2024’s longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Fans can expect to see Shaboozey do a live rendition of the aforementioned song as well as “Highway,” which also appeared on May’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The 12-song LP notably housed surefire cuts like “My Fault” featuring Noah Cyrus and the BigXthaPlug-assisted “Drink Don’t Need No Mix.”

As for nominations, the Nigerian-American artist is vying for Single of the Year, with Malone’s “I Had Some Help” and Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” being among the competitors. Elsewhere, Shaboozey is up for Best New Artist. The CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“It was really cool to bring my world to that space, bringing a genre of music that isn’t usually showcased at an event like that — coming out playing guitar with the choreography and the fiddle in the background,” Shaboozey shared with The Cut about performing “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” at the 2024 BET Awards with J-Kwon in June. “He gave me that stamp of approval for the song. So it was really a dream come true.”

September’s CMA Awards nominees announcement was a bittersweet moment for many music fans, especially since Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER was seemingly snubbed. Shaboozey, who worked with her on “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’,” voiced his support shortly after. On Twitter, he wrote, “That goes without saying. Thank you, [Beyoncé], for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!”