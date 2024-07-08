Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey and Megan Moroney Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Shaboozey clarified that his viral AMAs side-eye had nothing to do with Megan Moroney.

He publicly defended Moroney from online backlash, calling her “amazing” and “hard-working.”

The award show moment reignited conversations about country music’s Black roots and cultural erasure.

No, Shaboozey wasn’t trying to shade Megan Moroney at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday (May 26). Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (May 27) night, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” artist clarified the situation after his viral side-eye moment involving the fellow country singer.

“Just want to clear something up: My reaction at the AMAs had nothing to do with Megan Moroney! She’s an incredibly talented, hard-working artist who’s doing amazing things for country music, and I’ve got nothing but respect for her,” he commented under the “Am I Okay?” creator’s most recent post.

For those who missed it, the Virginia-born artist looked understandably confused when Moroney stated that the Carter Family, the first to ever win Favorite Country Duo or Group at the AMAs, “basically invented country music.” Shaboozey didn’t say anything out of pocket, though he did let out a small laugh.

“I’ve seen some hateful comments directed at her today, and that’s not what this moment was about,” Shaboozey continued. “Let’s not twist the message. She is amazing and someone who represents the country community in the highest light!”

A quick glance at Moroney’s Instagram comments sees reactions like, “Let’s do our research on where country music came from,” and “What was your point in being shady like that?” Clearly, some fans felt the singer’s remarks minimized or ignored Black contributions to country music entirely.

It’s also worth pointing out that Lesley Riddle, who Black Music Project calls an “instrumental figure in the birth of country music,” was actually the one who taught A.P. Carter his signature guitar-picking style.

Then, of course, there's the coincidence of the Carter Family sharing a last name with Beyoncé, who notably won Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album that night. Not only did the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer beat Moroney in both categories, but she’s also faced plenty of hurdles when it came to being accepted in the genre.

Beyond shutting down the rumors, Shaboozey’s response also spotlights a deeper conversation about who gets credit in country music. As the genre continues to evolve, moments like these remind us that its roots run deeper than the mainstream narrative.