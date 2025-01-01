Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kendrick Lamar only took home one award despite leading with 10 nominations.

SZA, Doechii and The Weeknd dominated the Hip Hop and R&B categories with major wins.

Eminem’s surprise win over Kendrick Lamar and Drake sparked reactions across social media.

The wait is finally over. On Monday (May 26) night, some — though definitely not all — of the biggest names in music came together for the 2025 American Music Awards after a two-year hiatus.

Though Kendrick Lamar led nominations heading into the night with an impressive 10 nods, he surprisingly took home just one trophy award: Favorite Hip Hop Song for “Not Like Us,” one of his three entries in the category. Instead, the big story of the ceremony ended up being Billie Eilish, who cleaned house with a total of seven wins.

Despite a few surprises, the AMAs still delivered plenty of big wins for Hip Hop and R&B artists — and country, too, with Beyoncé's victories. Take Lamar’s "Grand National Tour" co-headliner for example; SZA snagged Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song for “Saturn.” Also representing Top Dawg Entertainment was Doechii, whose “Anxiety” won Social Song of the Year.

In the other rap categories, Eminem’s Best Male Hip Hop Artist win shocked some viewers — including streamer Kai Cenat — as he beat Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future and Tyler, The Creator. The decision raised a few eyebrows, especially considering only one nominee notably won a rap battle in 2024 and landed a Super Bowl performance the next year. The “Stan” rapper, like many other winners, didn't appear in person but thanked fans through a pre-recorded message.

Eminem also walked away with Favorite Hip Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Megan Thee Stallion grabbed Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist over Doechii, Latto, GloRilla and Sexyy Red, all of whom have had great runs lately.

SZA scored in two major R&B categories while The Weeknd took home the two other big wins: Best Male R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Hurry Up Tomorrow. Other winners of the evening included Tyla, Post Malone and Bruno Mars. See the full list of Hip Hop and R&B winners below.

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”

Djo – “End of Beginning”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”

Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip Hop Album

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Gunna – One of Wun

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA

Favorite Hip Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla and Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Usher

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR – PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake – $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA – SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”