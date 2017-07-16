Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Shenseea, DJ Khaled and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

First Rihanna, now Shenseea. DJ Khaled managed to upset a whole lot of people after sharing a video of himself peeling a mango with a knife, but thankfully, the “Pon Mi” singer stepped in with a quick lesson on how to do it properly.

“This is how you eat [a] mango,” Shenseea explained in a clip of her peeling the fruit with just her teeth and placing the discarded skin in her other hand. She then jokingly called the GOD DID artist out: “Tell DJ Khaled [to] stop wasting mango.”

“Eating mango in a white shirt is dangerous work, Shen,” one reply with over 4,000 likes read. Another user in the comments section joked, “Why do I feel like she was barefoot while making this video?” Clearly, the Jamaican songstress knows a thing or two about mango etiquette.

“Spring is here, summer is near!” DJ Khaled enthusiastically captioned his original video, in which he peeled a mango with a knife and ate carefully around its core. Evidently, though, fans weren't feeling his technique.

“As a Jamaican, we respect Khaled, but it was painful to watch him peel that mango,” one of the top comments read. Then, of course, Rihanna decided to weigh in. She told her “Wild Thoughts” collaborator, “Stop butchering these mangos, bro! My lil’ Caribbean heart aches every time.”

The “I’m the One” hitmaker eventually responded with a video showing he’d finally gotten the hang of it — or at least close enough, according to some of his over 38 million followers. “[Rihanna], I got it right now. I tried yesterday but [my] tooth almost [fell] out,” DJ Khaled captioned the post, carefully trying not to ruin his white tee.

DJ Khaled is currently gearing up to drop his fourteenth studio album, AALAM OF GOD — formerly titled ‘TIL NEXT TIME — later in the year. The Grammy Award-winning musician heightened anticipation for its release with “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert all the way back in 2023.