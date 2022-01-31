Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since announcing her first pregnancy in 2022, few celebrities have made maternity fashion look quite as good as Rihanna. Even before she and ASAP Rocky began their growing family, the "Love On The Brain" singer had already secured her place as one of fashion and music's favorite style icons.

In the months prior to giving birth to her first son, RZA, Rihanna blessed us with a number of iconic moments. She then surprised everyone again at Super Bowl LVIII in 2023, revealing she and ASAP Rocky were expecting their second child. Only two years later, the ANTI singer announced yet another addition to the family, marking the milestone at fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala.

Below, Rap-Up revisited the 13 times Rihanna reminded us that motherhood and fashion definitely aren’t mutually exclusive. Check them out!

1. Her First Baby Reveal

There’s nothing quite like the first time. For her initial pregnancy reveal, the Bajan superstar posed hand in hand with the TESTING creator in the middle of winter. Her skin was glowing, her belly peeked out from beneath a pink jacket, and she accessorized with a jewel-encrusted gold cross.

2. 2022’s Fenty Beauty Universe Event

Once the news was out, Rihanna pretty much abandoned the idea of hiding her baby bump. Take, for example, her look by The Attico that she wore to the Fenty Beauty Universe event in February 2022. Shredded from head to toe, the songstress’ backless halter top and gray-to-pink pants were one of the earliest signs that she was throwing all the rules of maternity fashion out the window.

3. On The Way To Giorgio Baldi

En route to Giorgio Baldi, the Fenty Beauty founder took on the tiny top, big pants trend with the addition of an animal-print coat. This outfit continued her unapologetic trend, with her belly poking out.

4. 2022 Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a few stops during 2022’s Paris Fashion Week, including Christian Dior’s Womenswear Fall/Winter show. She showed up in a leather coat and lace-trimmed tulle dress in what was arguably one of her best looks throughout PFW. Talk about underwear as outerwear done right.

5. Fenty Beauty’s Ulta Beauty Launch

Though the multi-hyphenate might have been ready to pop with RZA at the time, business was still business. Wearing a silver crop top and skirt, she kept it simple in concept to celebrate Fenty Beauty’s launch in Ulta stores worldwide. Funny enough, she ended up returning to another Ulta store pregnant a year later — that time with Riot — for Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat launch.

6. Vogue’s May 2022 Cover

“Oh, baby!” Rihanna’s 2022 Vogue cover read, and sure enough, that's exactly how we felt seeing it. She graced the magazine in a red lace catsuit with stirrups and patent stilettos. It’s definitely going on her ever-growing list of iconic covers.

7. The Super Bowl LVII

With the “Work” hitmaker headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, most fans thought we'd finally get an R9 announcement. Instead — and we're definitely not complaining — she used the spotlight to reveal she was pregnant with Riot. Rihanna later admitted that the big reveal wasn’t exactly planned. Her red jumpsuit zipper literally wouldn't zip past her belly, let alone hide the bump. Beneath it, she wore a matching catsuit paired with a molded bustier designed by Loewe, of course.

8. 2023 Oscars

Rihanna wore not one, not two, but three looks to the 2023 Oscars (four if you include Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s afterparty). Before her moving performance of “Lift Me Up,” she stepped out in a baby bump-friendly ensemble by Alaïa: a low-slung leather skirt complete with a dramatic train and matching bustier.

9. Savage X Fenty’s Sheer X Campaign

After the "Diamonds" artist announced baby No. 2 was on the way a few months earlier, all eyes were naturally locked on her. Considering she owns one of — if not the — hottest lingerie brands around, it’s no surprise we got plenty of pregnant RiRi moments in Savage X Fenty campaigns ahead of the birth. Here, she posed in the brand’s Sheer X collection in a demi spacer bra and matching panties.

10. 2023 Met Gala

For her first — but definitely not her last — time pregnant at the Met Gala, Rihanna absolutely crushed it. She arrived in all white, wearing a floral-appliqué hood and gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. Luckily, the Grammy Award winner gave us a better view of her baby bump once she took off her jacket, offering perhaps the best homage of the night to the iconic Chanel brides Karl Lagerfeld famously sent down his runway.

11. Louis Vuitton’s 2024 Spring-Summer Campaign

With Pharrell taking the reins as Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer earlier that year, it only made sense he'd bring in his “Lemon” collaborator for the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 campaign. Photographed on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan, Rihanna posed in a checkered leather jacket that she buttoned just once to let her baby bump peek through.

12. “Under My Umbrella”

Granted, it would’ve been super cute for the superstar to debut her baby bump right on the Met Gala carpet, but she was going to break the internet either way. While on her way to get glammed up for the event, RiRi was spotted in New York City’s pouring rain wearing a gray long-sleeve cropped tee with a matching skirt. Alexa, cue up "Umbrella."

13. 2025 Met Gala

As per tradition, Rihanna showed up fashionably late to the red carpet, though she had a good excuse. Looking as dandy as ever for the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, the beauty and music mogul wore a Marc Jacobs skirt suit covered in pinstripes, which extended right down to her bustier. She topped it off with a cropped tuxedo jacket, plus plenty of accessories: a polka-dot cravat and an oversized chapeau.