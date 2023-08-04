Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Wilson, Sienna Wilson and Ciara Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Sienna Wilson will have fans laughing with her silly critique of her dad’s singing during a new Billboard interview.

Ciara chimed in with her own jokes, saying Russell should stick to football.

The moment connects to Ciara’s upcoming album, CiCi, due out this summer on Aug. 22.

Ciara and her daughter Sienna are sure to go viral when fans get ahold of their latest mommy-daughter moment. The adorable duo was seated for a new Billboard interview that put the performer in the hot seat as her mini-me took the lead with questions that revealed NFL star Russell Wilson’s hilarious flaw.

The football player and Princess of Crunk are also parents to sons Future and Win, and younger daughter Amora. At one point in the video, the elementary-aged child asked, “Would you ever want to work on music with Dad?” Before the entertainer could respond, Sienna remarked, “No. No, thank you. Dad is crazy. He sings a little off. Seriously, I’m telling the truth.” To Ciara’s surprise, the unfiltered kid then proceeded to reenact Wilson’s alleged not-so-pitch-perfect vocals.

“Oh my God. Dad is going to see this,” said the “Level Up” superstar, prompting her little twin to change her tune just a bit. Instead of squeaky vocals, she mocked the New York Giants quarterback with a deeper tone and playfully boasted, “Oh yeah. Oh yeah,” which got a chuckle out of her mom.

But even Ciara had to admit that she and Wilson should stick to their respective career choices. “Would I make a song with Dad? So, I think it is best that Dad plays football and Mommy does music,” she said. Sienna agreed as she interjected to say, “Yes. Great idea. No offense, Dad!”

The Super Bowl champion may not be hitting the studio anytime soon, but he did at least help inspire a track titled “Blessed” on his wife’s forthcoming album, CiCi. Ciara dished plenty about the project to Sienna.

Ciara’s new album, CiCi, is gift to extended family, her longtime fans

The 14-track project is the Grammy-winning songstress’ eighth studio album. It is slated to be released on Aug. 22. In the interview, she revealed that work on the LP began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those efforts resulted in an EP of the same name in 2023, featuring the hit “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. The dance song is included on the new track list along with the sexy bop “Ecstasy.”

“I wanted to make this project as a gift to my fans,” explained Ciara. “Those amazing people have, all my fans, supported me for so long, and I just want to say thank you to them for supporting me. So, that’s what this project is really about for me...it’s a gift of appreciation,” she added.

As for collaborations, the hitmaker reconnected with producer Jazze Pha, who was instrumental in her early success and debut album Goodies, Bossman DLow, and Busta Rhymes. She also teased that Latto would make an appearance on one of the records.

Whether she is clowning her husband or dropping new music, Ciara is keeping fans entertained on all fronts. With CiCi on the horizon and Sienna already stealing the spotlight, there is no telling what other family moments will be part of this new fun era.