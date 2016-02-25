Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Skepta, Joyner Lucas and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Skepta dismissed Joyner Lucas with “two bars” while focusing on a lyrical clash with ASAP Rocky.

The U.K. rapper is pushing for a full transatlantic showdown, calling for matchups between top U.S. and U.K. artists.

He emphasized that the clash is about lyrical skill, not personal beef, and teased a diss track aimed at American rappers.

Skepta wants all the smoke with U.S. rappers, but he’s only saving “two bars” for Joyner Lucas. Last week, the “Shutdown” artist claimed American rappers don’t have anything on the U.K.’s lyricists, followed by him challenging ASAP Rocky to “clash.”

While Skepta’s “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” collaborator hasn’t responded — at least not publicly — one person did step up to the plate: Lucas. “The moment I’ve been waiting for… Say the word, Joyner Lucas vs Skepta,” the ADHD creator wrote on X last Friday (July 4).

However, Skepta clearly isn’t losing sight of his main target. In a video shared on Sunday (July 6), he responded, “You make up the numbers out there and I respect it, so when I drop my diss track for Rocky, I’m gonna give you your two bars and make one of the young G’s just rub you off.”

“I didn’t do all the work I did just for Joyner Lucas to be saying my name anyhow. I got diss tracks on YouTube with 28 [to] 30 million views,” he added, presumably referring to his Devilman-aimed “Nasty.” To be fair, the track dropped nearly a decade ago, and fans have since watched Lucas spar with the likes of Tory Lanez and Logic.

For anyone wondering, no, Skepta doesn’t have any real issues with ASAP Rocky. He clarified that their clash would involve “no violence, just bars, punchlines and counteractions.” Outside of the aforementioned “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” the two have worked together on “Put That On My Set” from 2016’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1 Friends and “Ghost Ride” the following year.

It may be some time before Skepta’s whole U.K. versus U.S. showdown actually takes off, but he's already tossing out matchups. He pitched Eminem vs. Ghetts, Megan Thee Stallion vs. Queenie, and Lil Wayne vs. Dave, among others. Take a look below.