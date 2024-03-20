Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skilla Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Detroit native Skilla Baby has always been one to give back to his community. From pulling up to schools to giving away shoes and showing up where he’s needed most, the Geffen Records artist is determined to make an impact. But his latest move – organizing a gun buyback program – is a bold step that confirms how deeply committed he is to reducing violence and uplifting Detroit.

At 2024 REVOLT WORLD, during a live taping of “Big Facts,” Skilla Baby opened up about the inspiration behind his efforts. Reflecting on his upbringing, he admitted he looked up to the neighborhood dope man -- not because of the drugs, but because “the dope man took care of the neighborhood.” He carried that same spirit of looking out for his people into his career. “When I got successful, I didn’t just keep eating off people. I want the same people who are pouring into me... to feel like they can make it too,” he acknowledged.

The artist’s involvement in the buyback program stems from a personal place. As a survivor of gun violence, Skilla recognizes the weight of the issue. “We got a lot of violence. I’m a victim of gun violence, so that was important to me,” he shared on “Big Facts.” The buyback, set to take place annually following February 2024’s event, is more than a symbolic gesture – it’s a real attempt to make a difference in Detroit’s gun violence epidemic.

Partnering with the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and city officials, the rising star aimed to get weapons off the streets and into safer hands. The program offered $100 for handguns and non-automatic firearms, and $200 for semi-automatic and automatic rifles, all while encouraging safe firearm storage and ownership. But for Skilla, this was just the beginning. “In the future, I want to do gun safety classes, fun stuff like that,” he said.

Understanding the complexity of gun violence, especially in Black communities, Skilla Baby’s ongoing initiative comes at a crucial time. According to recent Brady research, Black people make up 60 percent of firearm homicides in the U.S., despite being only 14 percent of the population. The past five years have also seen a nearly 98 percent rise in firearm suicides among Black youth. These grim statistics underline the urgency of programs like this.

What sets this buyback apart is the broader approach Skilla and organizers are taking. In addition to collecting firearms, the event includes a felon-friendly job fair and record expungement services. Skilla recognizes his influence can do more than just get guns out of the community. “I know with my influence, I can urge people to clean their records, get jobs, and get guns off the street,” he stated.

While the emcee won’t be attending these events in person, his vision and leadership are at the heart of it all. He’s quick to make it clear that this isn’t about him, but about creating real change. “I don’t want this to be a Skilla Baby meet-and-greet. I’m big in my community, so everybody gets distracted when I show up,” he explained. “I’ll be there in spirit. I supported it, I funded it, I reached out to everybody, I put the event together.”

His commitment to Detroit is about more than his music or status -- it’s about action. Skilla Baby is making moves to create a safer, more supportive environment for the next generation and using his platform to bring resources and change where it’s needed most. With the gun buyback program, he’s not just pulling up for the community -- he’s paying it forward.