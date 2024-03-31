Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj has always expressed displeasure with large corporations and companies that she believes have conspired against her and her success. Although she is regarded as one of the greatest artists of all time by many, she has seemingly always had a tough relationship with the Recording Academy.

After all the Grammy categories were announced on Friday morning (Nov. 8), fans quickly pointed out Minaj’s recording-breaking project Pink Friday 2 was omitted from any nominations. Artists like Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion were among many snubbed from the 67th annual Grammy Awards nominations list.

One fan expressed, “Grammys tell you all need to know about the music business. There’s no way Nicki Minaj shouldn’t be a Grammy winner by now.” While someone else responded, “When earlier in her career she was told not to do a certain thing pon dem stage and she still did so from dat dem block her.”

She has yet to discuss her absence from the nominations, but recently she announced her new upcoming project, Pink Friday 2 The Hiatus, which will be released on Dec. 13. This project comes one year after the Billboard No. 1 album, Pink Friday 2.

Outside of the success of her album, she also went on two legs of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” alongside supporting acts like Tyga, BIA, Tate Kobang, Skillibeng and more. Artists like Big Sean, 50 Cent and others also came out as guests to support the talented New York City rap legend.

Minaj is one of the highest selling artists of the 21st century. She recently became one of the few artists with multiple Diamond certified singles with her tracks “Super Bass” and “Starships.” She is the first woman rapper with this honor.

Known for her dynamic fan base, the Barbs most definitely have a lot to say regarding this recent snub. Beyoncé, Shaboozey and Sabrina Carpenter lead in Grammy nominations this year.