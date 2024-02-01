Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt TikTok Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Jan. 19), after a brief shutdown, TikTok announced that the app would be back available for use in the United States. The Chinese-based social networking site released a statement on X to announce the news.

TikTok’s policy page stated, “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

One user responded, “Donald Trump was literally one of the main reasons you were shut down to begin with, but now he’s the reason you’re coming back..? Something fishy is going on here.” This news came on the heels of artists like BIA, Dess Dior, Soulja Boy and many more sharing their displeasure with the app becoming unavailable for use. Many fans believed that Trump was looking to use bringing the short-form video giant back as a notch on his belt within his first few days of his second presidency.

TikTok has been used to help birth and sustain many artists over the years. Songs like OMB Peezy’s “Lay Down,” DeJ Loaf’s “No Fear,” K Camp’s “Renegade” and Muni Long’s “Made For Me” have all benefited from TikTok’s algorithm. In February 2024, Universal Music Group removed all their artists’ music catalog from TikTok, leaving fans unable to use sounds from Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Drake or SZA on the popular platform.

A few months later in May, TikTok and UMG reached a new royalty agreement allowing fans to access their immense catalog. Artists like GloRilla and more shared their frustrations during the ban, explaining that it made it harder for them to promote their music without it.

While the memes had people laughing, fans are now able to get back to using TikTok as early as Sunday (Jan. 19).