GloRilla is one of the hottest artists in Hip Hop. Although her profile rises by the day, she is seemingly sticking to her roots of being “F**k n**ga free.” Sunday morning (Jan. 12), the multi-platinum rap star shared her reasoning for remaining single as she continues to grow.

In an Instagram Story video, GloRilla stated, “I ain’t got no n**ga because I’m such a real n**ga myself, and you n**gas be b**ches.” Further explaining her point, she said that she goes as far as cursing men out who she feels have played with her, and she is not afraid to let any of them know.

One fan responded, “As much as people want to downplay being in a relationship; being in love is a beautiful thing to the right person.” Shortly after, another user shared, “She hasn’t found anyone to put her in her feminine energy.” While another person explained, “Idc how much money you got, don’t no man want a masculine woman.”

The overwhelming sentiment on the clip was that Glo has some underlying issues that prevent her from being able to be happy with a partner. Some people pointed to her lyrics in various songs to build out the narrative that she is not willing to be feminine towards her partners. The Memphis-raised emcee has had multiple emcees try to their luck when it comes to trying to take her out. Artists like Fredo Bang, Bossman Dlow and more have expressed interest in the buzzing bar spitter.

Although her love life may be a source of criticism, musically, GloRilla is at the top of her game. The “LET HER COOK” recording artist received multiple Grammy nominations for her hit song, “Yeah Glo!” The radio-friendly smash is up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The prestigious award show is scheduled to take place on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Watch the music video for the Grammy nominated banger below!