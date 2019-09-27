Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 9), Summer Walker announced the imminent launch of her “Over It Radio,” set to debut its very first episode exclusively on Apple Music on Friday (Dec. 13) at 11 a.m. PT.

Accompanying the reveal, the “Girls Need Love” singer shared a trailer in which she recreated looks from the album covers of 2019’s Over It and 2021’s Still Over It. “While you were sitting there waiting on Ciara’s prayer, he was over there being unloyal,” Walker said to another version of herself.

The artist then interjected, “Ladies, I’m finally over it, so let’s talk about it.” Across the six episodes, she’ll be discussing relationships and motherhood, among the many other challenges women face. The first guest will be Sexyy Red, with whom Walker previously collaborated on “Sense dat God gave you” and “I Might.”

“My vision for ‘Over It Radio’ is to create a safe space where I can own my own narrative and provide a platform for the women I admire in the entertainment industry to do the same. We discuss the topics that matter to them without any hidden agendas,” Walker said via Apple Music’s landing page for the show.

She continued, “Listeners can look forward to hearing powerful, accomplished women celebrating their successes, sharing their frustrations about what they’re ready to move on from, and keeping it real about the challenges they face as women, mothers and entrepreneurs.”

The announcement for “Over It Radio” arrived in the lead-up to Walker’s forthcoming third studio album, Finally Over It. She teased the project with “Heart Of A Woman” in October. Its lyric video boasted cameos from “Love Island USA” season six winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

The forthcoming LP will mark the Atlanta singer-songwriter's first full-length project since Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.