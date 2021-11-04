Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker, Kordell Beckham, Serena Page Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Summer Walker is officially in her Finally Over It era. On Friday (Oct. 25), she shared the album’s lead single, “Heart Of A Woman,” alongside its accompanying lyric video.

The visual starred “Love Island USA” season six winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, who, much like in real life, played love interests. Throughout the nearly three-minute video, the couple went from cuddling to arguing as Walker crooned, “Question is, why I do the things I do?/ Answer I may never find, but I'll always choose you/ Wanna give up on you, but, damn, I know I can't/ I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance.”

The Erik Rojas-directed cut came alongside a sped-up and instrumental version of “Heart Of A Woman.” While there’s still no word on when Walker’s upcoming album will be released, fans were more than excited to see Beckham and Page’s cameo.

“Seeing Serena and Kordell in the Summer Walker lyric video was not on my bingo card for 2024. My universes [are] colliding,” one person wrote on Twitter. “It’s ‘90s R&B vibes, just like Serena said she loves. Oh yes, I’m seated for this album,” read another tweet. Continue scrolling to see more reactions.

Walker’s Finally Over It will be her first full-length project since 2021’s Still Over It, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The second-mentioned offering gifted fans with surefire songs such as “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT, “No Love” with SZA and the Lil Durk-assisted “Toxic.”

Earlier in the month, the “Girls Need Love” hitmaker shared the first trailer for Finally Over It. In the teaser clip, she hilariously referenced Lil Meech’s cheating scandal. “Damn, you gon’ do me like that? Hit me back. I was just helping my cousin with groceries,” a voicemail recording said. While we wait for the LP, watch the video for “Heart Of A Woman” down below.