Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Any SZA fan worth their salt can tell you the St. Louis native's appeal goes way beyond her music. Sure, her all-time favorite Ctrl and Grammy Award-winning SOS cemented her as one of R&B’s most influential artists, but her videos, award show looks and slew of thirst traps have consistently proved she’s equally comfortable commanding attention outside the booth, too.

From some of her nearly naked moments (hello, "PSA") to breaking the internet, the "Good Days" singer is never not serving body. In honor of the many times she's left us breathless, we've rounded up SZA’s 13 sexiest moments. Continue scrolling to check them out.

1. The “Snooze” Music Video

In the video for "Snooze," SZA navigates falling in and out of love with a series of romantic interests — yes, even including a robot — in search of something real. The Bradley J. Calder-directed effort had no shortage of star power either, with Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Young Mazino and Woody McClain all making cameos. Plus, for anyone who watches until the end, there’s the added treat of the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress stripping down to a thong before taking off into the night.

2. 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Sure, she took home Best R&B Song for “Saturn” at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, but let’s not overlook SZA’s gown for the night. Even though she skipped the red carpet, the singer-songwriter treated her 23 million and counting Instagram followers to an up-close look at the plunging, midriff-revealing number. When it comes to award show style, nobody does it quite like the Ctrl artist.

3. The Teaser Video For “PSA”

I mean, she’s literally naked. What more could you want? In the visual teaser for “PSA” (which, by the way, took nearly two years to finally hit streaming), SZA pours a neon liquid over her bare skin. Frankly, the only disappointing thing about “PSA” is that the SOS Deluxe: LANA track itself isn't longer.

4. Earth Day 2020

SZA loves posting a good thirst trap in the wild. Celebrating Earth Day in 2020, the R&B heavyweight shared a shot of herself perched atop a tree wearing nothing but a white bikini — because what better way to show appreciation for Mother Nature?

5. Calvin Klein’s Deal With It Campaign

In 2020, Calvin Klein recruited some of the biggest stars around for its Deal With It campaign: Lil Nas X, Bieber, Kendall Jenner and our favorite R&B muse, SZA. With fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti behind the lens, the “Broken Clocks” artist served body goals in a matching bralette and underwear set.

6. Going Green

A Hall of Fame moment for her day-one fans, SZA debuted a green wig in 2018. “[These] b**ches ain’t slime [enough],” she captioned the photos of her in a mini dress and lace-up heels with matching French tips and toes. When you think about it, launching her own beauty brand, Not Beauty, was inevitable considering she’s an absolute bombshell herself.

7. The “Kill Bill” Music Video

The vocalist gave fans shibari and revenge in the same breath with her Quentin Tarantino-inspired video for “Kill Bill,” where she also manages to off her ex. Toward the end of the visual, which actually segues into another SOS cut, “Seek & Destroy,” the Grammy Award-winning musician ends up naked and tied up in ropes. She also left little to the imagination while crooning, “I had to do it to you.”

“That was her idea that she threw at me,” director Christian Breslauer told Variety of the scene. “I think two days before we shot, she was like, 'I don’t know how to incorporate this, but I really want this scene.’”

8. The OG ‘LANA’ Cover

Long before she became the bug-eyed beauty posing topless beneath a yellow jacket, SZA went full earth goddess mode with a bikini made entirely of leaves and greenery. The photo was one of the six LANA covers fans received on the one-year anniversary of her sophomore LP, which, as we know, went on to hit No. 1 and scoop up multiple Grammy Awards.

9. Debuting Her Copper Hair

With the help of celebrity stylist Jonathan Wright, SZA broke the internet in 2019 with a new wig. Honestly, what's hotter than the “BMF” hitmaker dancing fireside in copper-tinted curls? We’ll wait.

10. SZA “Got It Out The Mud” For ‘SOS’

In one of the many overlooked gems ahead of SOS, SZA got dirty — quite literally. Even though the shots ultimately got reduced to background visuals for the 23-song effort's lyric videos, seeing SZA drenched in mud just goes to show how committed she was to reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

11. 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Her pink dress at the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards was practically a tribute to cutouts. The custom ensemble from Kitschy Couture — which came adorned with pink roses — featured cutouts along the waist and thigh, as well as an oversized keyhole at the front. It’s hands down one of her sexiest award show looks to date.

12. Getting Intimate With Travis Scott For The “Love Galore” Video

Oh, SZA, the woman you are. For 2017’s “Love Galore” music video, she and Travis Scott engage in a little rough play and get intimately cozy, all while surrounded by a dreamy swarm of butterflies. It’s no surprise that the steamy visual became her first to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

13. SKIMS’ Fits Everybody Campaign

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has managed to get some of music’s hottest artists — Cardi B, Ice Spice and Jhené Aiko, to name a few — to strip down to their underwear in the name of comfort. Joining that ever-growing list, SZA posed in a number of shapewear pieces, including a bandeau bra, sheer tights and a bodysuit, for the brand's Fits Everybody campaign.

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” the songstress wrote in a statement.