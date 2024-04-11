The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was one for the books. On Sunday (Feb. 2), Kendrick Lamar, who was nominated in seven categories, unsurprisingly led the night with five wins for “Not Like Us.”
Right behind him was Beyoncé, who secured the highly coveted Album of the Year award for COWBOY CARTER. “It’s been many, many years,” she admitted before sharing that she “really was not expecting this.” The LP also won Country Album of the Year, while her Miley Cyrus collaboration, “II MOST WANTED,” earned Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Holding it down for Hip Hop, Doechii had her well-earned moment with Alligator Bites Never Heal, which clinched Best Rap Album. It marked her as the third female artist to win in the category. Even after delivering a show-stopping performance, Best New Artist went to Chappell Roan. Meanwhile, Rapsody’s “3:AM” with Erykah Badu snagged Best Melodic Rap Performance, with Lamar obviously sweeping the rest of the rap categories.
"This is what it's about, man, because at the end of the day, nothing [is] more powerful than rap music. I don't care what it is. We are the culture. It’s always gon’ stay here and live forever," Lamar said during his Song of the Year speech.
“To the young artists, like my man Punch says, I just hope you respect the art form. That’s all,” the Compton MC added. “Respect the art form [and it will] get you where you need to go. Alright, salute, I appreciate y'all. I love y'all."
R&B also had its fair share of big wins, with Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) taking Best R&B Album and SZA’s “Saturn” earning Best R&B Song. As for the other categories, Lucky Daye secured Best Traditional R&B Performance for “That’s You,” while Muni Long clinched Best R&B Performance for “Made for Me - Live on BET.” Interestingly, Best Progressive R&B Album ended in a tie between NxWorries’ Why Lawd? and Avery*Sunshine’s So Glad to Know You.
See the full list of Hip Hop and R&B nominees and winners below.
Best R&B Performance
“Guidance” – Jhené Aiko
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
“Made for Me - Live on BET” – Muni Long
“Saturn” – SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Wet” – Marsha Ambrosius
“Can I Have This Groove” – Kenyon Dixon
“No Lie” – Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald
“Make Me Forget” – Muni Long
“That’s You” – Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” – Kehlani
“Burning” – Tems
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
“Ruined Me” – Muni Long
“Saturn” – SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and The New World – Childish Gambino
CRASH – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
VANTABLACK – Lalah Hathaway
Revenge – Muni Long
Algorithm – Lucky Daye
COMING HOME – Usher
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos
“NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“KEHLANI (REMIX)” – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani
“SPAGHETTII” – Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You” – Future and Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd
“Big Mama” – Latto
“3:AM” – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” – Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy
“CARNIVAL” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid
“Like That” – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later – J. Cole
The Auditorium Vol. 1 – Common and Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
WE DON’T TRUST YOU – Future and Metro Boomin