Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images, and Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was one for the books. On Sunday (Feb. 2), Kendrick Lamar, who was nominated in seven categories, unsurprisingly led the night with five wins for “Not Like Us.”

Right behind him was Beyoncé, who secured the highly coveted Album of the Year award for COWBOY CARTER. “It’s been many, many years,” she admitted before sharing that she “really was not expecting this.” The LP also won Country Album of the Year, while her Miley Cyrus collaboration, “II MOST WANTED,” earned Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Holding it down for Hip Hop, Doechii had her well-earned moment with Alligator Bites Never Heal, which clinched Best Rap Album. It marked her as the third female artist to win in the category. Even after delivering a show-stopping performance, Best New Artist went to Chappell Roan. Meanwhile, Rapsody’s “3:AM” with Erykah Badu snagged Best Melodic Rap Performance, with Lamar obviously sweeping the rest of the rap categories.

"This is what it's about, man, because at the end of the day, nothing [is] more powerful than rap music. I don't care what it is. We are the culture. It’s always gon’ stay here and live forever," Lamar said during his Song of the Year speech.

“To the young artists, like my man Punch says, I just hope you respect the art form. That’s all,” the Compton MC added. “Respect the art form [and it will] get you where you need to go. Alright, salute, I appreciate y'all. I love y'all."

R&B also had its fair share of big wins, with Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) taking Best R&B Album and SZA’s “Saturn” earning Best R&B Song. As for the other categories, Lucky Daye secured Best Traditional R&B Performance for “That’s You,” while Muni Long clinched Best R&B Performance for “Made for Me - Live on BET.” Interestingly, Best Progressive R&B Album ended in a tie between NxWorries’ Why Lawd? and Avery*Sunshine’s So Glad to Know You.

See the full list of Hip Hop and R&B nominees and winners below.

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance” – Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones

“Made for Me - Live on BET” – Muni Long

“Saturn” – SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet” – Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” – Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” – Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget” – Muni Long

“That’s You” – Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Kehlani

“Burning” – Tems

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones

“Ruined Me” – Muni Long

“Saturn” – SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and The New World – Childish Gambino

CRASH – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

VANTABLACK – Lalah Hathaway

Revenge – Muni Long

Algorithm – Lucky Daye

COMING HOME – Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“KEHLANI (REMIX)” – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” – Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” – Future and Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd

“Big Mama” – Latto

“3:AM” – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” – Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy

“CARNIVAL” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid

“Like That” – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later – J. Cole

The Auditorium Vol. 1 – Common and Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem

WE DON’T TRUST YOU – Future and Metro Boomin