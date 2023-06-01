Image Image Credit Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anyone on social media will tell you that SZA has one of the best Brazilian butt lifts in the game. However, in an interview published by British Vogue on Thursday (Nov. 14), the “Hit Different” singer shared that she actually has some regrets about going through with the procedure.

“I’m so mad I did that s**t,” SZA told the publication before revealing that she gained “all this weight” during the recovery process. Plastic surgeons generally recommend six weeks to a few months before returning to exercise, depending on the activity. According to the artist, “It was just so stupid. But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, [then] you realize you didn’t need the s**t. It doesn’t matter.”

SZA further explained why the process “wasn’t super necessary,” citing her mental health: “Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be. But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong, my booty looks nice… It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Her BBL isn’t the only cosmetic work SZA has gotten done. In March, during the “S.H.E. MD” podcast, the songstress opened up about having her breast implants removed because of a family history of breast cancer. Despite knowing the risks, she “snuck and got it anyways” but later regretted it due to “painful” fibrosis.

Later in the conversation with British Vogue, the Ctrl artist shared a glimpse of where her head was at while in the process of creating LANA. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me,” the Grammy Award winner noted. “Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point.” The LP, along with a deluxe version of 2022’s SOS, will both be dropping before fall ends.