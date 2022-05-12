Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

So far, 2024 has been another huge year for Kendrick Lamar. He dropped one of the biggest Hip Hop records in May with “Not Like Us,” and it’s been full speed ahead since then, especially with the news of him headlining the Super Bowl LIX.

On Sunday (Oct. 13), SZA fueled rumors that the Compton emcee is working on his next LP. She reposted a tweet from TDE affiliate Devin Malik that read, “Mood ‘cause new K. Dot album [is on the way]” on her Instagram account.

Malik hasn’t formally worked on any tracks with Lamar, though he has lent production to the likes of Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Doechii. Meanwhile, SZA teamed up with the “Alright” rapper for the Grammy-nominated “All The Stars” and 2017’s “Doves in the Wind.”

At the time of reporting, Lamar hasn’t confirmed the rumors. His most recent music offering, speculatively titled "Watch The Party Die," was unexpectedly dropped via Instagram in September. However, an album release near or after the Super Bowl LIX wouldn’t be unheard of — Usher did something similar with COMING HOME during 2024's halftime show weekend.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar shared ahead of the forthcoming football event, which is set to take place in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. He continued, “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” JAY-Z added. “His deep love for Hip Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Lamar’s last album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, hit streaming services in 2022. It clinched Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.